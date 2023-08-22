Continuing onward with the 100 Days of Summer concerts at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club, on Aug. 17, a fun group of 200-plus residents welcomed a dynamic musical band known as One Flite Up.
Although this band is not new to the Central Florida area, they’re new to the OP community! Well sort of, as they did perform in the community back in March for the 25th Loop and friends party.
I must say, word of mouth got around very fast and they were invited to return to OP and entertain as a session of the 100 Days of Summer this year. Needless to say, they certainly didn’t disappoint the OP residents who didn’t get to hear and dance to this band previously. The Palm Room in the clubhouse was full of excitement as many danced to the tunes this group played.
Members of the band are vocalist/guitarist Craig Frazee, guitarists Glenn O’Conner and Kenny Thomas, drummer Mark Pollera and bass guitarist Mark Shelnutt. All members are from Central Florida with the exception of Mark Pollera, who is from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. This band held their first practice session in 1998 and have been performing together since that time.
These guys should be commended for their creativity as it didn’t take long for them to make a decision for the name of their band, One Flite Up! That came about when they started having their practice sessions “one flight up” in the office building where Mark was working! Now how cool is that?
The band members have continued to work at their “day jobs,” so these young men are kept pretty busy. They’ve enjoyed playing hits from the 1960s rock’n’roll, rhythm & blues, classic rock and dance music for their fans as well as for themselves. They’re looking forward to many more years of entertaining the people, and we certainly hope they have the Ocala Palms community on their schedule for future gigs.
On behalf of the residents who attended and enjoyed the evening with long-time friends and meeting several new residents, it’s a pleasure to share this time in our lives, and I for one am happy to see and capture the many smiles. Many of you may remember Alan Funk and his show Candid Camera – I’m not Alan, but keep in mind, I usually have the camera with me and one never knows when your smiles just might appear in the Marion Citizen paper.
Enjoy the remainder of the summer – it’s flying by! Be safe and stay well and remember to smile!
