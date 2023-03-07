It’s been quite some time since we have had a chance to hear and see the local bluegrass group known as the Backwater Bluegrass Band. They’ve played quite often at various clubs and communities throughout Central Florida, however, once Covid hit, they had to cut back on appearances.
They’ve also been searching for a bass player, to no avail, until they came upon Ken Taylor. This young man is not only a great bass player, but as the band’s good fortune would have it, he also sings!
Members of this group include lead vocalist Billy Taylor (no relation), who also plays the mandolin and harmonica, Chuck Rickolt on guitar and David Dean, who plays the banjo and fiddle.
Recently, this group entertained almost 100 residents in the Palm Room at the Ocala Palms & Country Club. This was quite a treat for all who attended, and I know there were many new personnel who hadn’t had the pleasure of hearing and seeing them playing before. Likewise, several residents who’ve heard them were thrilled to get reacquainted with this group.
Billy and David have been playing together since 1984, and Chuck joined them in 1987, so these men have had quite a following throughout central Florida for many years! These men haven’t only played at numerous clubs and private parties throughout Florida and South Georgia, but they’ve opened for various entertainers such as Wayne Newton, Gatlin Brothers, Ray Stevens, Bobby Goldsboro, Marty Stuart and the Nitty-Gritty Dirt Band.
As a tidbit of information, Billy Taylor played with a nationally known rock n’ roll group in the late 1960s called the Royal Guardsmen. That group was famous for their “Snoopy” songs. If you don’t recall those songs, I’m sure you can hear them on YouTube.
As a new member of the band, Ken is looking forward to playing and hearing stories about this group. After he retired from the steel industry in the north, Ken moved to Florida, and they all became acquainted. I understand they have some events planned in the near future, so if your club, private party, etc. are interested, you might want to get on their calendar. Contact Billy Taylor at 352-816-0462.
Since I like most kinds of music and in my youth, a couple radio stations we listened to were broadcasted out of Wheeling, West Virginia, and Louisville, Kentucky. Naturally, it’s no wonder why I like bluegrass and country music. Guess you could say I was raised on the entire package!
I was never one to learn to play a musical instrument, but when my older brothers weren’t home, I’d get their banjo and guitar out and try to play and sing at the top of my lungs. I guess being 5-7 years old, I figured they’d never know. Of course, it’s kind of like someone else driving your car and having to readjust the mirrors! No matter that I put everything back in the same place, somehow, they knew! LOL.
Other musical instrument favorites of mine were the harmonica, fiddle and mandolin. It’s no wonder that I like to hear those musical instruments played – they remind me of days gone by.
If you get a chance to hear this group, please do so. Remember, keep a song in your heart, be safe and keep on smiling!
