‘Faded Photographs – The Sensational Sixties” was the title of the Golden Sounds Chorus of Ocala Palms (OP) Country Club spring production. After countless hours of weekly practice sessions, the beautiful voices sang loud and clear to a full house at two performances. This bi-annual production was written and directed by the talented accompanist Noel Brouillard, and her husband, Bob, who is the talented conductor.
Props and decorations for these performances were designed and created by Charlene Brown and Dianna Hayford. Much thought was given to the backdrops and displays, featuring yearbooks with photos of chorus members furnishing their “youth” photos and a page for the audience to sign. I’m sure we all remember those days of having school friends sign our yearbooks, don’t we?
Two separate flat posters were displayed with 1960s memorabilia, and another had numerous photos of historical and famous people of that era.
Members of the chorus and others assisted the ladies with setting up the displays and room.
To add to that time, the Chorus members dressed according to the style of those years. Anything from mini shirts, go-go boots, long flowing skirts, fitted pencil skirts, bikinis, colorful men and women’s patterned bell bottom pants, miniskirts, headbands and long straight hair for both men and women. The Swinging Sixties’ was a time of drastic and turbulent changes in the American social, political and cultural world.
It was a pleasure to hear the following OP soloists sing the songs of yesteryear: Roger Baldwin – “Mr. Tambourine Man,” Wayne Willer – “Early Morning Rain,” Charlene Brown – “Me and Bobby McGee,” Wayne Young – “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” Dianna Hayford – “The End of the World,” Jim Stecker – “Blue Velvet,” and Carol Mete – “Break It to Me Gently.” Many of those songs we all enjoyed and still do. I’ve heard many younger people say it must have been an awesome time to live.
Listening to the songs of the Mamas and Papas, Beach Boys, Beatles, Drifters, Simon & Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, etc. can get you in the mood to dance and sing along. One cannot think about songs of years ago without the famous Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” or Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” The audience was invited to join the chorus and they certainly did!
Once you hear some of these songs, it’s kind of hard to get them out of your head! A recording by The Four Seasons in 1962 was titled “Sherry.” When this song was sung, Sherry Fies, the bride of OP Pro Golfer Barry Fies, jumped to her feet, and the crowd applauded as she danced up and down the aisles.
Of course, OP has their own rendition of Sonny and Cher with the bell bottoms and long hair, singing “I Got You Babe” performed by Barry Fies and Andy Pietrzyk. These two know how to bring a chuckle from the crowd. Another performance by all the men singing “Pretty Woman” brought out one of OP’s ladies (Marilyn Knisley) making an appearance and strolling down the aisle.
I could go on and on about how wonderful this concert was, but hopefully by sharing several photos, you’ll get an idea of what a great success it turned out to be. Many people in this group have been together since the late 1990s, and, in fact, they do have two members who are actually 90 years old. I’ve been told they have such fun singing and laughing together, and if I could carry a tune, I would’ve joined them a long time ago (LOL). Rather than embarrass myself, I will stay with writing and taking photos.
The entire Golden Sounds Chorus of Ocala Palms would like to thank all volunteers and the community for their support. Likewise, on behalf of the Ocala Palms community, I’d like to thank the Golden Sounds Chorus for their willingness to devote their personal time and talent in order to entertain their friends and neighbors.
Enjoy the photos, be safe and keep smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.