I doubt there is anyone who has not heard of the game bingo! If you haven’t, please go and enjoy in the fun – you just might win some cash! If you have questions about the game, please contact Jerry Howton or one of the bingo committee members in Ocala Palms.
Bingo has been one of the activities played weekly on Wednesday night at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club. It’s always fun to win a cash prize when one has a BINGO!
The bingo games are won when the player matches numbers on their card with ones randomly drawn by a caller. The first person to complete a pattern yells, “Bingo!” Their numbers are verified, and, if it’s a match, cash is awarded. The patterns can be varied throughout a gaming session, which keeps players interested and engaged.
This game is played for recreational therapy and socialization. The opportunity to win a small prize can be just as exciting as winning a large prize. Of course, my choice would be the larger prize!
I’d like to share a funny story from several years ago when we first moved to OP. Several residents enjoyed playing the game, so we all sat at a couple tables near each other.
It just so happened we almost got kicked out of the clubhouse that particular Wednesday. On that Wednesday, it was my hubby’s 60th birthday – and as the bingo caller announced, “G-60,” the friends at the table started singing “Happy Birthday” to him! Of course, he was surprised, but after a few different games, the entire crowd was joining in each time G-60 was called!
At least we knew we were surrounded by a good group of people! It doesn’t take much to have fun and enjoy others’ company!
By the way, I’ve included a photo of the BINGO Committee with this article and a couple others to share, including some recent winners. Be safe and happy and keep smiling!
