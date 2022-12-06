The Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community is by far not the biggest – or smallest – in Marion County. However, I do believe the OP residents have the biggest hearts!
We are not competing with any other community, but with approximately 1,500 residents, a total of 3,029 pounds of food was donated this past week. In April, it donated 3,331 pounds, bringing the total for the year to 6,360 pounds of food! That’s a lot of food, and I’m sure it will and has helped feed so very many people.
Additionally, this past April, $5,100 in cash and checks was donated, combined with another $4,547 a few days ago which brings the total to $9,647 for this year alone!
All food and monies have been provided to Interfaith Emergency Services to help those in need.
The Interfaith Emergency Services has noted many times the overwhelming response they receive from the OP community. They indicate they know when they have a need, they can depend on the resident of the OP community to come through big time!
Perhaps the faith and love within the Ocala Palms Worship Community and the overall caring of OP residents has a significant impact on the act of giving!
This by far is not the only charity group the OP residents donate to. There are numerous others, way too many for me to list. They not only donate food and money, but several OP residents donate their time performing hours of volunteer work throughout Marion County.
To make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t need to be brilliant, rich, or perfect – you just need to care! The “powers-that-be” should be very proud of the residents of the Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club community, and I hope they are!
May God always bless everyone who helps those in need. Remember, you all be safe, take care and smile!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.