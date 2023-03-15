Many Irish celebrate March 17, and although they may or may not be Irish, these Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club residents will be celebrating their birthdays today: Ron Campbell, Wanda Dillard and Angie Fischetti. There may be more, but I only have these photos to share for their birthdays. They have all lived in the OP community a number of years, and we’re “lucky” to have them as friends and neighbors.
In addition, John and Judy Thelen moved to OP from Colorado almost two years ago and said it was the best decision they had made in a long time. I’d have to say their first best decision was made 39 years since that is how long they’ve been married!
In addition, Ted and Lucy Puhl have made their home in OP for several years having moved here from the state of Pennsylvania. They’re celebrating six years of marriage, so we consider them still newlyweds.
Now I wonder if the beverages of choice and cakes will be green.
Be sure and check your pockets as they just may be full of gold!
My wish for all the above people and everyone this Irish blessing: “May you be blessed with warmth in your home, love in your heart, peace in your soul and joy in your life.”
No matter, whether you’re Irish or not, wear green today and have a green beverage if you like.
Continue to be safe and keep smiling.
