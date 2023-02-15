Ocala Palms (OP) Golf and Country Club has another talented lady living in the community. Nancy Thrower, member of the Marion County School Board and its current vice chair, recently competed and won the Black Stallion Challenge Cup – A Salute to Literacy.
This event was held at the World Equestrian Center (WEC) in Ocala.
There were several competitors, including Sheriff Billy Woods, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, School Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett, and School Board members Sarah James, Eric Cummings and Lori Conrad in the competition.
The Black Stallion Reading Project is a five-year partnership program of the Ocala Horse Alliance and the Public Schools of Marion County. Each student receives their own personal copy of the book “Black Stallion,” and, in the classroom, an approved reading curriculum uses the magic and power of the horse to promote reading.
Thrower rode the horse Money Penny owned by Karolina Wignall. This beautiful horse lives at the Tamarian Equestrian Center in northwest Ocala. Legendary retired female jockey Abby Fuller was Thrower’s coach for the event.
Thrower is a lover of all animals, and she orchestrated the first Pet Assistance Group in Ocala Palms, which I have on my list to write about in a future article. I’m sure her love of horses came from her growing up reading the “Black Stallion” book series, among other reasons.
If you have a chance to read the book series, I’m sure you will enjoy it.
