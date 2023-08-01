Where oh where has this year gone? We’re into August already, and it seems like it was January just yesterday!
In the past few days, I’ve heard that all the kiddos will be starting back to school soon, and I’m sure they aren’t ready for that even though maybe their parents are. What happened to school not starting until after Labor Day?
Lots of people continue to enjoy the vacation months, but when you’re retired, that’s every day isn’t it? Not to sound like rubbing it in to the people still working, but remember those of us who are retired had our working years in the past.
After 36 years of earning my bread and butter, writing for this paper is a volunteer position that helps to keep my brain busy. As an added plus, I get to meet and learn about my neighbors and various happenings about the Ocala Palms community.
Speaking of vacation – our very own Ocala Palms (OP) Pickers have taken a few weeks off from their usual twice a month “pickin.” Not that they would get “rusty,” as several of the guys shared a midsummer jammin’ session with over 100 of their friends and neighbors within the OP community this past week.
While two members of the group, Jim Tierney and Bill McDermott, continue to be on “vacation,” Dan Cole, Rick Marr, Dennis Noble, Howard Stanfill and John Wiltbank utilized this night to share some new songs along with some favorites from previous sessions. An example of the new songs was: “Need a Favor” by Jellyroll, “Toes” by Zac Brown Band, “Hello” by Lionel Ritchie and “Don’t” by Elvis.
I understand several people are “first-timers” to hear the group and are looking forward to when they start the regular sessions in the fall. I’m speaking for the community when I say we thank these men for sharing their talent with us. Keep it up guys!
Just a reminder, cooler weather is but a couple months away. Enjoy yourself, take care and keep smiling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.