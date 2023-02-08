From my calculations, the 5th annual talent show was held at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club clubhouse Palm Room.
Resident Cheryl Tibbetts, who is the chair lady, along with her assistant Sherry Cruz and her committee begin organizing and preparing early in the fall for this event, which is held the latter part of January.
In the first years of the event, Judy Kilver acted as mistress of ceremonies in addition to sharing her beautiful voice in a couple solo acts. Sadly, for us, Judy is singing with the angels, and she is really missed.
The past few years, OP resident Dick Myers has acted as master of ceremonies, and we get to chuckle at a few of his one liners. The much-appreciated new sound system is operated by Rick Marr.
The first act, Charlene Brown, delivered a favorite song, “America,” written by Neil Diamond in 1981. In case you didn’t know, Diamond wrote this about his grandmother and her journey to America. This hit song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Charlene sang it with great enthusiasm while wearing the red, white and blue colors.
The second act was a young man from Tennessee/Ohio, Howard Stanfill, who shared one of his favorite old songs from 1990 called “Where Do Cowboys Go When They Die?” It was previously recorded by Michael Martin Murphy and has somewhat of a twist of comedy to it.
Howard is known in the OP community as a member of the OP Pickers, and although he can be serious, he does add a bit of comedy for the audience with his songs. This group of 5 to 8 guys entertain residents free of charge every other Tuesday in the community clubhouse and sing a variety of songs.
One of OP’s oldest and long-standing residents, who we know as “Doc” Horner, likes to share some “doctor” jokes, and he didn’t hesitate to please us once again. I’m sure he could write a book or two of stories from his life as what once was called a house doctor.
Of course, the younger generations can’t imagine that a doctor actually came to your house when someone was ill. I know, as we had a doctor who did just that. I guess I’m telling my age! I don’t have a problem with it, as I’m still here, and I consider it a privilege. Sadly, too many don’t get the chance.
A singer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wayne Young has made his home in the OP community with his bride, Helen. He shared a song originally made famous by Kenny Rogers, “Through the Years.” I believe he mentioned that they’ve been married 50-plus years and have made many memories, so this was a tribute to his wife.
Peter Evans, also known as the “The Juggler,” and his assistant, Hildegard, were the next act, and they were hilariously funny. The Juggler pretended to be juggling, and his partner kept looking for the balls to go up and down. The faces Peter made were the best part of the act, until Hildegard started to give him bowling balls to juggle, which brought more laughter from the audience.
A beautiful young lady who happens to be a fairly new OP resident and a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Adrienne Mach, sang a cappella the lovely song “I Will Always Love You.” She was a delight to hear, and her voice carried those high notes perfectly, in my opinion. If you happen to see her on a Southwest flight, she just might sing to you (if Southwest permits).
A new resident of OP by the name of Timothy Curtis had been heard at a karaoke event in the community earlier in the year and was persuaded to perform in the talent show. If you’ve ever heard the deep baritone voice of country singer Josh Turner, then Timothy is a close second, at least in the OP community. Singing the song “Your Man” was a good choice, and the audience agreed.
Another talented soloist, one who does a fine job with the music of Patsy Cline songs, is Dianna Hayford from Vermont. She sang two songs, both about “hearts.” One was “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” and the other was “Lonely Heart.”
Speaking of hearts, don’t forget to get your sweetheart something for that special day coming up.
I understand several people have Alexis in their homes. A skit was performed by Marilyn Edwards and Andy Showerman wherein Alexis was away for a while and the voice of “Alex” had taken over Alexis’ job. Well, at least until the motherboard crashed, which, of course, this was one skit you had to be there to appreciate it.
The duet of Roger Baldwin and Jim Strecker sang “Perhaps Love.” It’s a beautiful song which the late John Denver wrote and recorded as a duet with Placido Domingo. The song is about love and memories and how memories can bring you comfort. I hadn’t heard this song for quite some time, and I have listened to it several times since the talent show. I don’t know about you, but when I hear certain songs, I can’t seem to get them out of my mind for quite a while.
Moving along, for the matinee performance, the next singer was Jim O’Halloran who is of Irish descent and sang an old Irish song named “The Fields of Athenry” written in 1979 by Pete St. John. The lyrics of this song feature a fictional man from near Athenry in County Galway who stole food for his starving family and was sentenced to transportation to the Australian penal colony at Botany Bay. While I’m not Irish, I love to hear many Irish folk ballads.
For Jim’s evening performance, he treated the audience to the song “The House of the Rising Sun.” I’m sure many in our age group have heard this song written by Bob Dylan and titled “House of the Risin’ Sun.”
The comedy act of the four “Bearded Ladies” dancing to the tune of Rod Stewart’s “Hot Blooded” had the audience laughing hysterically! If you didn’t go to this show, you certainly missed a lot of laughs.
Stephen Wurth was the next act, which brought back memories to him on the date of the show (Jan. 28) as he shared that his second son was born 47 years previously. He also indicated that on the same date in 2010, he himself had heart surgery, and thereafter, his voice had changed so much that he could sing like the “ooh yes man himself” – Louis Armstrong! Stephen then sang a cappella “What a Wonderful World.”
As I have stated in the past, OP has several talented people, and the next gentleman, Dan Cole from Indiana, is yet another who fits in that category. Dan is also one of the members of the OP Pickers group who entertain every other Tuesday at the OP clubhouse.
Dan indicated he was undecided as to what to sing for this talent show, and his wife Winnie suggested the song by Trevor Tripp called “Anymore.” Doesn’t a guy usually do what his wife asks...right? One thing I learned quite a few years ago is that Dan not only sings, but he taught himself to play the guitar as well.
At the conclusion of the 2023 OP talent show, the “Wine, Beer & Whiskey Trio,” which included Dianna Hayford, Wayne Young and Charlene Brown rounded out the evening with the song “My Friends” by the rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers.
I’m sure all the above talented people had a fantastic time rehearsing and clowning around while they practiced for this show, and the audience enjoyed all the performances.
The proceeds from talent shows at OP are donated to a charitable organization. This year’s organization was the Interfaith Emergency Services (IES) of Marion County. Bill Parks was so kind to share some of the ways this organization helps so many people throughout the year with food, power, rent, prescriptions, eyeglasses and clothing. There are so many in this county who can use some help, and the OP community is always willing to help those in need. We are happy to share that $1,092 was donated to assist this fine group who in turn help others.
I hope you enjoy reading about the talent at OP, and remember, stay safe, kind, blessed and smile. It truly is a WONDERFUL WORLD!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.