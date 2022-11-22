It’s been a while since the griddles at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club have been fired up in order to make those delicious pancakes we all enjoy.
This past spring the “pancake boss” Rick Braun decided it was time to toss in his apron and retire. He had spent many years coordinating the breakfast pancake crew which was held once a month with the exception of the summer months.
Rick had quite a crew of helpers, and in order for me not to miss anyone, I won’t mention their names. However, they know who they are. Those of us who have enjoyed the pancake breakfasts certainly appreciate the service they provided.
Just like most things, there comes a time when one needs a break, and thankfully others are willing to pick up the pace. Fortunately, Bob Barto, Calvin Couch, and Don Jones, along with several other men, have stepped up to the griddles, so to speak, to carry on this once-a-month tradition.
Believe me, this is wonderful for all OP residents and oh so delicious. I’ve always heard breakfast is the most important meal, and this is especially true when someone else is cooking and cleaning up when finished.
One can’t get a breakfast of pancakes, sausage links, coffee, tea or juice for such a great price.
I do want to point out, this is only for OP residents and their guests. When the food is gone, that’s it, until the next month.
The treatment and service one gets at the breakfast is by far the best. You don’t anymore then sit down, complete the order form and your food is delivered by one of the men. Believe me, no service is as great as these guys!
Don’t forget, stay well and keep spreading that smile all around!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.