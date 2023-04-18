Ladies just wanna have fun!” Isn’t that how the saying goes? Sixty-eight ladies from 10 area golf clubs including Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club did just that recently.
Although the weather was a little nippy and drizzly, these ladies came to the OP golf course in hopes to win the “Fun Golf For Women” trophy for their semi-annual golf competition. Ladies from the other clubs included: Citrus Hills, Eagle Ridge, Hawkstone, Lake Diamond, Ocala Muni, Ocala Preserve, The Preserve, Stonecrest and University of Florida.
This idea came about in 2014 when OP resident Shirley Redmond presented the idea to several ladies of different golf clubs. The idea caught on quickly and since that time, several other clubs have joined in the fun. They meet in the spring and fall, rotating the golf courses to play.
Even though they are competing for the trophy, they like to have fun and enjoy the camaraderie with each other.
A light breakfast is included to start the day, and besides golfing, they enjoy having a luncheon where they renew and build lasting friendships with the ladies from other courses. The lunch choice at OP was Lee’s chicken strips along with all the goodie side dishes. Various desserts were homemade by several volunteers of the OP ladies club.
This spring, the match play portion of the tournament was won by OP ladies Rosann Coughlin and Connie Dunlap. The OP ladies won the trophy using a point system. I believe the ladies are looking forward to the next competition event in the fall.
Remember, stay safe, be well and keep smiling.
