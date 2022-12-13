Members of the Ocala Palms Ladies Golf Association (OPLGA) held their annual Christmas luncheon on Dec. 6.
Golf Pro Barry Fies of the Ocala Palms (OP) club was invited to attend and break bread with the ladies.
Everyone enjoyed the buffet style choices of delicious foods. Several items were home made by members of the club, and that is always a treat. The OPLGA president made her yummy peach cobbler and served it with ice cream on top.
One new and beautiful addition to the OPLGA club this year happens to be the club’s very own bar, which was built and designed by David Golday the hubby of OPLGA President Diana Golday. It is quite a masterpiece and most definitely appreciated by the ladies. If you’re interested in having him make one for you, he welcomes all customers.
Also on the agenda was the selection of new officers for 2023. It was decided since all 2022 officers had done a splendid job, they were all voted in for the year 2023. Congratulations, ladies!
Following the luncheon, awards were presented by Diana Golday to ladies who had hole-in ones,” the most birdies, etc. Barry acknowledged the “most improved golfer” for the year, and she happened to be Margaret Pontes.
At the conclusion of the luncheon, Barry led the ladies in the holiday classic, “Jingle Bells.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.