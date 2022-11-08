Today, Nov. 11, marks the day every year to honor American veterans of all wars. There is a history behind this special day, and if you paid attention when you were in school, you would be aware of it. I’m not certain America’s history is taught as it was when many of us were in school. We are a great country, and I would hope the history of our country is not put on the back burner. Future generations need to be made aware of the trials and tribulations it took and continues to take for our Veterans and current military to keep this nation free.
We, at the Ocala Palms (OP) community, will celebrate with a ceremony at 10 a.m. today provided by the Veterans Command Group, who are all OP residents. Details of that service will appear in next week’s article.
Although we are a small community, the ceremony is an impressive one and we thank those who participate. Two of the most impressive portions of the ceremony I find is the Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
From what I can gather, we are blessed to have in the OP community over 240 veterans representing all branches of service. I was able to acquire photos of over 200 men and women veterans and want to share with this article. We are proud of all of them, and we wish them God’s blessings as we thank them every day!
Stay safe and well, everyone! Keep that smile, as it makes people wonder what you’re up to.
