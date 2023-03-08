January 2023 was the month for two ladies at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf and Country Club to score a hole-in-one at the OP golf course. Congratulations to OP Ladies Golf Association President Diana Golday, who had used a 6-Hybrid on Hole #12 to obtain that ace on Jan. 7. On Jan. 31, Enid Watson, who is a beginning golfer, acquired her first ace at Hole #4 using a 6 iron. Needless to say, she is hooked on golfing now!
In February, it was time for the men to shine as Ron Campbell shot his first ace on Hole #12 using an 8 iron on Feb. 13. OP Men’s Association Tournament Director Dan Cole shot his fourth ace on Hole #4 on Feb. 24 using an 8 iron. There must be something special about the #4, right, Dan?
Not to be outdone, the next day, on Feb. 25, Chuck Curwick shot his first ace on that same hole using a 7 iron.
It seems like the OP golfers are on a roll for ace celebrations. Let’s hope the golfers continue this monthly tradition by bringing on the beverages! Just remember, if you’ve never had a hole-in-one, don’t ever give up – today could be your lucky day! Come on ladies and gentlemen, which gender will represent the month of March?
Best wishes and congratulations to all!
