There are many activities played at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club besides golf. One of the fun activities at OP is the DARTS group.
This group is chaired by Helene and Bob Cioppa. They meet at 4 p.m. every Tuesday and have approximately 12 to 20 players.
They each chip in $2 per person which is distributed at the end of the play to the top two teams.
Three or four games are played each week, depending on the number of teams playing.
Some of the games played are called Cricket, 401, Baseball and Around the World.
The players are all beginners and welcome anyone who wants to have fun and join in the laughs. The teams change every week, so one gets to play with different levels of expertise.
It’s a fun group, and they sometimes finish the day by enjoying a beverage and meal afterwards at one of the local restaurants.
Ocala Palms residents, if you’re interested in joining in the fun of this game, please contact Helena or Bob.
Stay well and be safe, everyone.
