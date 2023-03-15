As we travel through life, we may have many twists, turns, ups and downs. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon, therefore we more than likely have had goals we worked towards. No matter the case, most of us have hoped for a happy and successful life. Sometimes there were obstacles that have come our way and we had to make life changes.
This can be said about personal lives and relationships. If one has been fortunate to meet that “partner” we hope to spend the rest of our lives with, we’re not guaranteed it will turn out the way we planned. Such is the case when we lose our partner, whether it be through divorce or death. No matter the reason, we must carry on and move forward.
In a retirement community such as Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club, many people do meet a new partner and life carries on for them with a new beginning. In the meantime, it’s wonderful to be able to expand our friendships with others who may have been through similar circumstances.
Such is the case with a group in the OP community and they call this group “On Our Own.” This social club’s purpose is to provide informal gatherings and to meet new friends. There are approximately 35 men and women who are not only on their own but are caregivers to a loved one.
Approximately 20 years ago, OP resident Joan Ten Eyck decided to form a group such as this. Her idea was to gather people in a similar situation and enjoy other people’s company. As of this year, Joan has resigned from the position of chairing this group but continues to be a member and assist where needed. The new chairlady is Helen Chin and she will be coordinating the monthly events for this social club.
The monthly meetings for this club are held at 1 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, where they discuss and plan future outings. Breakfast, lunch and dinners are planned, and future outings are being researched. Outside community events include visiting horse farm tours, movies, plays, etc.
If you find yourself in a situation of being on your own, you’re more than welcome to join this group. You’d be amazed that some of these people have interests such as yours, and it’s always nice to meet new friends.
Remember to stay safe, be careful and smile.
