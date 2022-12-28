A few years ago, Ocala Palms (OP) Golf and Country club resident Jane Showerman started teaching several ladies various techniques about the making of beautiful greeting cards. I have attended many of her classes, and the cards are very pretty and fun to make and give to family and friends. The satisfaction of saying “I made that” just gives not only oneself a boost, but lets the recipient know you made the card especially for them.
As is Jane’s custom, she doesn’t hold any classes in December, but instead has a Christmas party where everyone brings a dish to share and a $10 gift to exchange. Numbers are drawn for the gift exchange, and the fun part is you don’t always get to keep the first gift. Each next person can “steal” your gift or pick a new wrapped one. All gifts, when opened, have to be kept out for display for the next person to make their selection!
I was No. 7, and I chose a wrapped gift which happened to be a lighted two-palm tree! It was so cute, however it was almost instantly “stolen” by another lady, so I could either “steal” from someone who had already opened a gift, or I could choose a wrapped gift.
As luck would have it, my second gift was also “stolen.”
Finally, I got to keep the third gift (LOL).
With 28 ladies, the last person can see all the opened gifts and either “steal” or take the last wrapped gift. At this point, whoever had No. 1 gets to go back and make a final choice.
The game may be played differently in other parts of the country, but this is how we played it at this party. This gift exchange has many different names throughout the country and, being from Ohio, we called it the “white elephant” game.
No matter, for $10, everyone ended up with a very nice gift and tummies full of the various mouthwatering foods. This was not a “snack” type lunch either, as we had homemade lasagna, mac and cheese, salads and desserts. No dinner for any of us that night!
As we complete this year, remember to count your blessings and pray for those who are going through some rough times, whether it be illness, loss of life, bad weather-related, etc. Let’s all look to the new year with positive vibes and smiles for everyone.
