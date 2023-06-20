Two hundred residents plus volunteers filled the Palm Room at Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club on Friday, June 15, not only to kick off this 2023 summer fun, but to welcome popular local vocalist Mark Raisch.
We always enjoy hearing Mark and his upbeat, enthusiastic voice for a few hours.
He’s quite a busy guy as I’ve seen his schedule and he’s in demand almost every night throughout the local area.
For many years, Mark listened to great musicians such as Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, etc. and was so blessed himself with a beautiful voice which helped him to be even more inspired by that musical era. He enjoys the thrill of performing in front of an audience and has perfected his goal of being an entertainer.
Not only that, he’s also created several CDs, his first titled, “Totally Suave,” and his newest is “From Out of Nowhere.”
It’s a joy to meet and chat with this man of charm, great voice and humor.
For the past several years, it’s been a joy to meet and socialize with neighbors at the “100 days of Summer’’ events. However, as we all know, with the summer comes a blast of heat when temperatures rise, not only outside, but inside. The residents welcome this type of venue, but due to health reasons – not only for the residents, but for the entertainers – the air control in the Palm Room is so important. Sadly, for this reason, several residents weren’t able to stay for the entire show as the air conditioning (AC) wasn’t working!
This is not a new issue so we trust the “powers that be” will have the AC up and running in no time as the residents enjoy this as one of the amenity features paid for in our monthly dues.
Until next time, be safe, stay well and keep smiling.
