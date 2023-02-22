A recent celebration of Ron Corey’s 90th birthday was held in the Oak Room of the Royal Oaks Golf Club in the Oak Run (OR) Community. Ron and his bride, Mary, have resided in the OR community since 2003 and spend some of the off-season time in the state of Vermont.
Upon getting settled in their OR home they didn’t waste any time getting out on the golf course. Due to the OR community golf course not having seasonal golf memberships, Ron and Mary have been seasonal members of the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club since 2004. Because of their love of playing golf, this couple have made an almost daily trip to the OP golf course.
Naturally, in the span of 19 years, they’ve created many friendships with the people in the OP community, not just the golfers, but they have socialized with many other non-golfers.
They like the idea of having friends and socializing in both communities.
Turning 90 years of age is a big deal, so Mary and other family members wanted to throw a big party for Ron to celebrate – and that they did! Not too many 90-year-old people are out golfing, and we all were delighted to celebrate with Ron.
They invited all their friends from OP to celebrate this wonderful occasion, and we thank them for inviting us. Over 100 people gathered in the clubhouse at Oak Run, many from OP.
I’d like to share a little information about Ron. After graduating from barber school in Montreal in 1950, he went to work at a shop in Burlington, Vermont. After the owner passed away, Ron bought the shop. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he opened and operated two more shops and ran the barber and beauty concessions at Basin Harbor Club.
In 1968, he moved to his original shop, and it became Corey’s Barber College – Vermont’s first. A fire in 1973 led to the school’s closing.
Through the years, thousands visited his shops, including New York Giant Frank Gifford, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and former President John F. Kennedy while he was a Senator. He didn’t have his hair cut but had accompanied Senator Fred Fayette during the time he was running for Senate.
After barbering 65 years, Ron continues to hold a Vermont barber license and will never have to pay for a renewal again. He’s serviced some of his friends in later years, but for now, he’d much rather golf!
You might ask why I’m writing about someone who is not an OP resident. Ron and Mary are people we consider as “adopted” OP residents – at least in the golf community and for being 90 years young, we’re happy to call them friends and wish them the best in their future.
Stay well, everyone, and be safe and smile ... you just might reach 90 years one day!
