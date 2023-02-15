‘Hello Again,” written by Neil Diamond and Alan Lungren, was the opening song at the “Neil Diamond Tribute” concert. It was held recently at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club and Diamond look-alike Keith Allynn entertained the room full of seasoned and new residents for almost two hours.
Allynn is no stranger to OP as he stated, “It’s kind of like coming home” seeing many familiar faces as well as new ones.
He’s always welcomed back to a large audience when he comes to Florida during the winter months. His home base is actually in Branson, Missouri, where he and his wife, Diana Lynn, have a theater and entertain several types of venues during non-winter months.
Among some of his shows in Branson includes a 10-piece Double Diamond Show Band where he tells the story of his life and starting his career as a stand-up comedian at the age of 14.
He has mastered 50 impressionists, including an Elvis tribute and later, his famous tribute to Neil Diamond show.
In my opinion as an impressionist, if one closes their eyes, you’d think it was that entertainer....he’s that good. Allynn has a wonderful personality, and it shows as he moves around the floor making eye contact and greeting many in the audience.
At this concert, the audience was treated to the duet of Allynn singing “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Anymore” with his lovely wife Diana Lynn. You may remember Diana has her own show and following as “Karen Carpenter Once More.” The blending of their voices is truly wonderful to hear.
Allynn also sang one of Elvis’ songs, “In the Ghetto,” and I do believe he did a better job – or pretty close – at reaching the high notes as Elvis. You know he had to be good, as Elvis is my favorite singer of all-time!
I’ve had people tell me they would love for Allynn to come back some time with his “50 Impressionists Show.” I’m sure it would be a sellout.
Until next time, be safe and keep on smiling!
