This past Memorial Day, Americans across this country came together to pay respects to thousands of our fellow men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives so that we may live free. While Christmas and Easter are celebrated throughout the world, Memorial Day is an American day of remembrance to honor all those who died while serving our country. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13 KJV)
The Sunday before Memorial Day, the Ocala Palms (OP) Worship Service along with Pastor Stan Hannan, the Worship Council and Board of Deacons welcomed the OP Worship Color Guard for a special service honoring our fallen heroes. In addition, Pastor Hannan gave a wonderful sermon concerning the responsibility of defending.
The OP Worship Service is held every Sunday and on special occasions. Due to special restrictions, the OP Worship Services are provided only for residents of the OP community and their guests.
The OP Memorial Day ceremony is held yearly at the community’s Veterans Park. It’s been tastefully decorated with beautiful flowers and plants manicured by our very own Earth Angels. These ladies spend many hours caring for this park and the OP community are thankful to them for such a beautiful area.
Approximately 150 OP residents and guests attended the Memorial Day ceremony. It’s an honor and privilege to pay tribute to those Veterans who have served and passed on.
As the ceremony begins, Honor Guard Leader Jerry Howton (Air Force) forms up the Honor Guard in a single column, with two riflemen Gerry Harrison (Army) and Gray Henschen (Marine) escorting the American/POW flag in front. As the Honor Guard marches their way to the park, Sound System Operator RickMarr plays the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Under the direction of Chairman Jake Mercer (Air Force) of the OP Veterans Command Group, the command was given to the Honor Guard Leader Jerry Howton, who in turn commanded the Honor Guard to post the colors individually for each branch of service. Barry Fies (Air Force) led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Jake Mercer welcoming the attendees. Rev. Tom Hughes (Air Force) gave a special Memorial Day Invocation followed by John Paulus (Air Force) and Don Cross (Army) parading the floral wreaths to the Memorial Stone.
It’s a custom during this time to conduct a flag ceremony in tribute to a deceased veteran, honoring a relative of an OP resident. At that time, Specialist 4, Robert Dennis Burnett, better known as “Denny,” was honored. Denny was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, 1948, but at an early age his family moved to Miami, Florida.
After high school, Denny was drafted into the Army in 1969. He attended basic training at Fort Gordon, Georgia and later that year was shipped to Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, better known as the “Screaming Eagles.”
On the 31st of March 1970, during a firefight with the Viet Cong, Denny sustained serious gunshot wounds to both of his legs. For those injuries, he was awarded the Purple Heart.
Due to the extent of his wounds, he was returned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, to recover. He endured several months of pain and physical therapy before he was able to walk again.
After his hospital stay, he was released and discharged from the Army. Upon his release, he moved to Miami to be with family and friends again. Denny loved to ride swamp buggies and in February 1971, he was enjoying a swamp buggy ride in the Everglades when the buggy he was traveling in crashed and overturned. His friends were able to jump out, but unfortunately due to his previous injuries, Denny was unable to. He sustained critical injuries and was in a coma, passing away in the hospital approximately one week later. He was laid to rest with honors at Vista Memorial in Miami Lakes, Florida.
Attending the Memorial Day ceremony was Denny’s sister, Jane Showerman, accompanied by her husband, Andy. Jane and Andy have been residents and active in the OP community for the past five years.
Honor Guard Leader Jerry Howton received the Flag of Honor from Jane, and the Honor Guard paraded the flag to the flagpole, unfurled and raised the flag for display at the park.
Recognizing Veterans of each branch of the armed forces were requested to fall in at parade rest behind their service flag as the song of their service was played. Once all branches of service were recognized, the veterans were invited to return to their seats. To honor all branches of service lost at sea, Gerry Harrison (Army) paraded flowers and placed them in the pond while the Navy Hymn Eternal Father was played. At this time, the Honor Guard was dismissed.
Rev. Tom Hughes then gave a reading and prayer for the deceased. On this day, the names of OP Veterans who had passed in the last five years as well as their branch of service were read, and a bell was tolled after the last name was called. The music of the “Hymn to the Fallen” was played during that time. Following this tradition, the mournful bugle call known as “Taps” was played as a further military remembrance.
Navy veteran James W. (Sam) Sampson was invited to read a poem he’d written entitled “A Resting Place,” and it’s always a pleasure to listen to his poetry.
In closing, golf pro Barry Fies thanked the many groups of people who contributed to making this a wonderful service. Without all the volunteers, this ceremony wouldn’t have been made possible. There are too many to name here, but they know who they are.
The OP community may be smaller than others, but the people in this community are absolutely wonderful, and we’re proud to say over 200 veterans make OP their home.
Remember to stay safe and keep smiling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.