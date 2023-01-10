Less than three years ago, U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) veteran Calvin Couch and his lovely bride, Carol, decided to kick back and make their home in Florida. They had traveled and lived in several states during Calvin’s 20 years of active duty.
After some research around the state, the decision was made to move to Ocala, and we are glad they chose the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community. For anyone moving into a new neighborhood anywhere, it is a pleasure to have the “seasoned” residents want and make their new neighbors feel welcome.
This young man was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, and was raised along with two brothers in the Darby/Sharon Hill area. Their parents operated a community grocery store, which I’m sure helped to support and feed three growing sons.
Upon graduating high school, Calvin furthered his education by attending college at the Cheyney University in Cheyney, Pennsylvania.
He had his heart set on a pretty young lady who he had fallen in love with when they attended middle school and decided to ask her to marry him in 1968.
Settling down to married life was not within the U.S. military’s plans at that time, as the Vietnam war was gearing up and Calvin’s number was called to be drafted. Rather than that to happen, he felt he wanted to serve our country in the USMC and enlisted in December 1969.
During 20-plus years of his military service, he and Carol moved to several states and raised three children – Calvin, Jr., Kimberly and Brian. In addition, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for almost a year.
His job experiences with the military were being a track vehicle repairman, recruiter and instructor. Another interesting fact about Calvin is that he played in the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps. That must’ve been quite an experience.
Upon retirement from the USMC, Calvin worked with a security company, and while receiving numerous promotions, it was necessary for them to move to several different states. While we all know it’s nice to receive promotions, the many moves are not always fun. After 24 years of working in the security industry and achieving the position of District Area Manager, it was time to finally settle down, relax and chill.
Their children are all grown and have families living in different states, and it’s good to just pack up and visit whenever they wish – then return home to the quietness of the OP community.
An advantage to moving into an established community is that many activities are already in place, and most people, including doctors, advise the retiree to “keep active” and not be a “couch potato.” No pun intended Calvin (LOL)!
Once they settled in their home, Calvin offered his services and joined the OP Veterans Command Group. Being a proud Marine, he fit right in with members of the OP Veterans Honor Guard and has served in that capacity during several of the OP Memorial and Veteran Days ceremonies. His current position is co-chairman of the OP Veterans Command Group, and he enjoys working with these fine Veterans.
Another of the OP activities which keeps Calvin busy is golfing at the OP golf course and enjoying a cigar while looking out over the course as “his backyard.” Calvin has also joined several OP men who cook and serve a delicious pancake breakfast in the OP Palm Room. These are available to OP residents the first Saturday during the months from October to May.
Not to be idle, Calvin is also the 1st vice president for the Ocala 200 Lions Club. This Club is a part of Lions Clubs International and meets twice a month. They offer many needed community services such as eye surgeries, exams, eyeglasses and guide dogs. He has been quite active with this organization for many years.
We thank Calvin and Carol for serving our country and for choosing to be our friends and neighbors here at OP. In addition, I personally want to thank them for sharing a portion of their lives. In doing so, we all have a chance to know our neighbors better.
As we continue on in our daily lives this year, let’s all be kind to each other, be safe and smile. Remember, a kind deed or word each and every day will not only make another person feel good, but it will also make you a better person.
