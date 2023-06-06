One of the favorite tile-based games several people like to play at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club is called mahjongg. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common for several tables of four people at a table to meet weekly or even a couple times a week and enjoy this game.
Due to the pandemic, people were not only being cautious for their own health reasons, but the “powers that be” closed the clubhouse for any activities for everyone’s safety. Gradually, as people felt more comfortable, and vaccines were provided, the closest of friends would take turns and meet in each other’s homes. Many of these people have continued this practice as restrictions were lifted, while others have since returned to meet in the clubhouse.
The American version of mahjongg is a variant of an old Chinese game. A rack is used to hold each player’s tiles, jokers and hands and rules score cards. The goal of the game is to be the first, by picking and discarding, to match one’s tiles to a specific hand from a scorecard.
Mahjongg cards list a variety of games and are changed every year. The scorecards are available to purchase in the fall for the next year, and OP resident Sharron Schwartz graciously orders the cards for some 100-plus players for the following year.
By placing the order online to the National Mahjongg League, the various players also get a credit to go towards a monetary donation to a charity of the group’s choice. For this local group, the charity known as Cates House – Hospice of Marion County, which was formerly called Legacy House, is the recipient of this generous donation.
Sharron has advised that if anyone from other communities would like her to order new mahjongg cards for them, she’ll be happy to do so. Please contact her at 352-867-8589 to get your name on her list.
What a wonderful thing to do while playing one of your favorite games. This past year, Sharron advised they were able to donate $182 to this worthy cause. Way to go players!
