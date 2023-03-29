A music concert was recently held in the Palm Room of the Ocala Palms & Country Club. It was a fantastic night of entertainment by the local musical artist Mark Raisch and a musical artist/comedian, the one and only Petrina. The talent of these two entertainers is phenomenal, and we certainly enjoyed every minute!
Mark is quite enthusiastic with his performance, and it’s natural for him to be dancing as he sings. He has been known throughout the Central Florida area to entertain with his energized sizzling voice at weddings, performing arts centers, nightclubs, etc. for over 20 years. Mark is a family man, and you might just see him on any given day at one of the local stores, as I have.
Petrina has one of the most sugar-and-spice delightful personalities. She moved to Florida in 2008 from England and became an American citizen in 2014, and we’re glad she did. She works her magic to create an atmosphere that’s special and makes you feel special as well.
Between these two personalities, the journey they took us on was full of music and memories. Their unusual acts using the original artist on a screen in the background and synced to their vocals varied from 1950s to the present day.
Do any of you recall the Shirelles, Chiffons, Luther Dixon, Bobby Vee, Tommy Sands, Martha and the Vandellas, Pointer Sisters, Petula Clark, Janice Joplin, Temptations, Four Tops, etc.? I could go on and on.
Of course, they also included many of the most popular artists, but it was a delight to hear the songs so long forgotten. The memory lane we traveled with Mark and Petrina also brought to mind other groups who only had one single song to their fame.
To keep the audience’s attention, the entertainers embellished on working their magic of having them participate along with some comedy thrown in. Additionally, it was so nice to have Mark and Petrina’s spouses in the audience.
Personally, I do hope these two returns to OP for another performance in the near future. I believe the entire audience enjoyed themselves.
As always, I want to remind you all to be safe and always smile. You have no idea what that smile will mean to another person.
