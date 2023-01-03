Now that we are a few days into the new year, how many of you have kept up with your resolutions thus far? My feelings are, if we just take it one day or week at a time, and not look into a yearlong scenario, perhaps we can accomplish our goals for the year.
I’m sure most people have put their seasonal collectibles in storage, but as of this writing, I was able to get in touch with a few who hadn’t done so. One lady said she has quite a collection of nutcrackers, however, she was still stuck in New York due to the weather and cancellations of flights, so she wouldn’t be able to share any photos at this time. I understand she does have quite a collection from Germany.
In the meantime, two ladies shared photos of their seasonal collections. Ocala Palms (OP) resident Nancy Klackle has quite a collection of the limited-edition Godiva teddy bears which had some of the delicious Godiva candies with it. I’m sure the candy is long gone by this time, since they are yearly gifts!
She indicates her loving husband, Mike, buys her one each year. If I remember correctly, she has 17 or more bears, however, I believe Godiva started the annual tradition in the early 2000s.
Another lady, Patti McGinty, collects the yearly limited edition of the Hallmark musical snowmen which her loving hubby, Pat, also purchases for her as well.
I asked if they ever turn all the musical ones on at once, and they said “No!” I thought for fun, I would have liked to, but they never offered for me a chance to do so! I can’t imagine why not, except it may have driven their sweet puppy crazy… and them too! If they belonged to me, I’d have to do it just one time!
Another of my good friends Kay Negron and her hubby, Bill, have quite a collection of various “walking canes.” This couple display the canes all year long, as they do make for quite a conversation. Kay has been collecting the canes for over thirty years. Her first one, the one which got her “hooked,” was the one with a crystal door knob on top in the accompanying photo.
Since that time, she’s acquired canes from a great uncle who had given her a couple from Ireland. Another one was actually made from a dogwood root by a neighbor in Virginia.
Kay had been a nurse, and a patient’s son gave her a cane in which he had carved a turtle on the top for her. The collection also includes a mesquite walking stick from Arizona, a treasured one her mother had used and decorated for every holiday.
Although they are all special, she has one she really treasures which is a walnut stick that her grandmother used to smooth out the feather tick mattress on her bed when she lived on a farm in Virginia. Included in her collection are four canes former OP resident Terry Gunnin made. As an added bonus, he put a penny in the handle for the year he had made them.
One other OP lady, Pat Melhouse, has quite a collection of over 100 dolls, some of which are over 200 years old! Of course, this young lady inherited and started collecting dolls at a young age. Among her collection are dolls from all over the world, which include Effanbee, Penny, Skipper, Micky, and authentic American Indian dolls, to name a few. She has a collection of Shirley Temple dolls, including an original.
I asked if she ever had a problem with the grandchildren wanting to play with any of them, and she indicated not at all. That is amazing, as I can picture little hands wanting to at least touch.
I never really got into the habit of having a collection of sorts, but through gifts and a few purchases, I did acquire several Department 56 Snowbabies, which now I’d like to get rid of. So if there’s anyone who collects them, please get in touch.
Most of us think we are saving for our children or grands, however, as they grow, they have their own likes and dislikes. The generation now doesn’t seem to have the “collection” interest many did 50 or more years ago, and that’s OK.
Living in the Washington, D.C. area in 1981, I did start collecting the White House Christmas ornaments for each of my two daughters. Once I reached purchasing 20 for each, I thought they would say that’s enough, however, to my surprise, they wanted to continue the collection.
I enjoy hearing and seeing what people care to share with me so I can write articles. I hope you all enjoy reading. What a boring world it would be if we all liked the same things. We all have our ups and downs, and as I write this, people are suffering. And yet others are going through happier times.
We are all in this world together and not promised tomorrow, so for an added goal (resolution) this new year, let’s try to do one good deed each day. Don’t forget to tell your loved ones – family and friends – how much they mean to you. Be safe, stay well and smile!
