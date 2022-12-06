I trust everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving and didn’t eat so much that they won’t feel too guilty in partaking at the next round of holidays. We have so much to be thankful for and are blessed we live in a free country.
For years and years, people have thought Santa and Mrs. Claus lived in the North Pole. Well folks, I’m writing to tell you they actually live in the community of Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club!
Originally, this Santa and his Mrs. lived in Michigan until February 2004, when they chose to relocate to the warmer weather of Ocala. As for me, since I’m not fond of cold weather, Michigan weather would be no different than the North Pole!
Upon moving to OP, Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Gary and Sandy Nelson, didn’t waste any time getting involved in their new surroundings. They joined the OP Worship Community and volunteered in the sharing of the worship and management duties. For several years, Gary served as a Deacon and a Worship Council representative while Sandy served also as a Deacon. The Worship Community sponsors the Interfaith Emergency Service (IES) food and clothing drive, and Gary has spearheaded this worthwhile cause for close to 15 years.
Another one of their volunteer acts of kindness is the delivering of clothing and miscellaneous furniture, etc. to the local Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
Also, if there is an excess of food after an OP event, Gary and Sandy cheerfully load their vehicle and deliver it to another local organization known as Brother’s Keeper for their use in the food kitchen. The generosity of this couple and many OP residents, by far, is the best.
Gary and Sandy are both involved with the S.T.O.P. group. This group was named by the previous owners of OP and stands for Surveillance Team of Ocala Palms. Gary is the Chairperson and Sandy is the Secretary. This group works in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). They meet monthly with an Officer of the MCSO to keep the community safe and informed. The MCSO has provided the S.T.O.P. volunteers with a patrol vehicle for patrolling in OP.
In order to join this group and drive, vehicle training is provided by the MCSO. Several members also patrol in their own vehicles, golf carts, walking or bicycling.
Gary is also a member of the OP Veterans Honor Guard and provides help and support conducting duties at the Memorial and Veterans Day services.
Now for the special duties of Santa and Mrs. Claus, as December is quite a busy time. They are happy to make “STOPS’’ and provide good cheer at various Christmas functions, not only in the OP community, but at several senior retirement communities.
The past several years they have also joined the Kingdom of the Sun Christmas concert. This year, their calendar is full as they are making a “STOP” at 10 events. If you’re fortunate to see this couple, they do not charge for their appearances. They do ask for donations to be made to the local IES. Their bookings are set up well in advance, and we in this community are very fortunate to know Santa and Mrs. Claus on a personal basis.
I’m impressed that Mrs. Claus designed and sewed her Mrs. Santa attire! She has quite a job also of supplying Santa with a bag full of candy canes to share.
But I believe her most important job is to keep Santa tuned up with his “HO-HO-HOs!” They both are a delight to many grandchildren who visit during the Christmas holiday.
As I’ve said before, stay well, be safe and keep smiling. It may make Santa wonder what you’ve been up to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.