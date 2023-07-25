The thought of laughing in a silly way, one might think of a person giggling. However, a few ladies who happen to make their home in the Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club community know quite a bit as to how to make people “giggle.”
With the assistance of her sister Susan Martini and sister-in-law Sandy Ridner, Michele Martini founded and opened the Giggles Gourmet Popcorn Company in November 2019. The main goal was to make people “giggle” with delight while enjoying some delicious gourmet popcorn.
The first 18 months of operations were quite a challenge as they had just opened the business four months prior to that awful word COVID started shutting everything down! Needless to say, the ladies never gave up and continue to be grateful for their early and current customers.
The popcorn is made in small batches which allows them to have 35 different popcorn flavors available on a daily basis. The flavors are absolutely yummy! I have yet to try them all, but I’m sure many have done so. They have flavors of everything from buttered, cheddar, caramel, kettle corn to the delights of dill pickle, spicy buffalo, birthday cake, etc. You name it and I bet they have or will make something to satisfy your taste buds.
The customers love these ladies, and they love to greet their customers with free smiles, smells and a sample of whatever their palate desires. Their bags of popcorn are packaged in various sizes for you, and they also offer many gifting variations for any occasion.
The Giggles ladies will also prepare you for any fundraiser to help you raise money for your cause. Recently, 72 gallons of popcorn, which equaled to some 1,155 cups, were popped for a local fundraising event. Now that’s a lot of popcorn!
These ladies, Michele, Susan and Sandra, each have 35 years of experience, respectively, in the restaurant, sales and teaching professions. Stop in to see them at their shop in Jasmine Square Plaza at 6124-2 SW Highway 200.
Or if you desire for a fast pickup or shipping you may order on their website at: http://www.giggles popcorn.com. Life is short – share some Giggles with your family and friends!
Continue to stay safe and keep smiling with giggles!
