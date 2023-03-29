This year, the first day of spring was not to the liking of 71 lady golfers at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club. In fact, I’d have to guess it wasn’t just balmy weather, it was downright brutal!
However, these ladies are tough, and tentative plans for this Golf-Around (GAR) tournament had been put into place months ago, with the exception of where they were able to have their luncheon.
Although there is a restaurant in the OP community, they aren’t equipped to handle a large group of people. That was a dilemma for quite some time, as the clubhouse Palm Room was not available, even up to a few days prior to the tournament!
But to the members of OP Ladies Golf Association and the planning committee’s delight, the “powers that be” finally consented to the luncheon being held in the Palm Room of the clubhouse. When there are lady golfers from five local golf clubs, plus members of the OP club, it’s only fitting they have a clean place to enjoy their lunch. There was so much appreciation that it was made available.
Over 50 years ago, a group of lady golfers from various clubs in Central Florida organized the GAR tournaments. To cut down on travel and costs, the clubs are normally within 40 miles of each other. The object was to play nine holes of golf in competition with other clubs during the winter months from October-May of each year. Clubs rotate each year at their home club.
The OP lady golfers didn’t join GAR until 2009, and in 2010, the bi-laws were changed to no longer restrict the play to nine-hole golfers, thus allowing more participation from 18-hole golfers.
Ladies from the following golf clubs participated this month: Eagle Ridge, Ocala Preserve, Royal Oaks, Stonecreek and Stonecrest. There were several winners – too many to list – and they all enjoyed their lunch from Pig and Cattle. A big thanks to Janet Fassano, social director, for making lunch arrangements.
The ladies each received treats from the following: OP resident Kim Dotlich, who is known as the “Eat the Darn Cookie,” had a special decorated cookie; OP resident Sue Martini had a bag of “Giggles” popcorn; and also OP resident Diane Volko had a bag of “bunny” treats.
I understand there was $225 paid out to several ladies in the 50/50 drawing.
I’m sorry I couldn’t be there, but it was my hubby’s birthday, and we were out of town.
As I write this, we’re now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with “spring” weather. Thank goodness, as I freeze when it’s below 70 degrees!
You all be safe and remember to smile!
