To me, one of the sweetest times during the Christmas season is when we listen to the angelic voices who are singing praises about our Lord’s birth. Oh, I enjoy worship music year-round, but it seems the blending of voices at Christmas time seems to have that joyful ring to it. I suppose it’s because we know His special birth has so much meaning to us.
Residents of the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club are so fortunate to have those who love to share their voices with friends and neighbors. This OP singing group is called the “Golden Sounds,” and when you hear the melodious energy coming from their voices, you will understand why they are considered golden.
Although they’ve had a turnover of members through the years, a few members of the chorus have been with the group from day one. They are Louise Keeling, Chris Koscielniak, Janice Lambui, Elaine Liebecott and Al Mellor.
The chorus was started in 1996 by Liebecott and had 28 members. Today the chorus consists of approximately 50 members, with Barry Fies and Andy Pietrzyk acting as co-chairmen of the Advisory Committee and Louise Keeling as treasurer.
Noel and Bob Bouillard are the musical arrangers while Charlene Brown, Dianna Hayford and Marilyn Knisley come up with a title and type of decorations for the shows. The following ladies help create the decorations: Karen Brakefield, Judy Clinton, Betty Cronin, Laurel Keesler and Shirley Redmond. The entire chorus helps to assemble the props.
This Christmas theme was named “Angels Among Us.” The display of angels in the OP Palm Room were very creative and were made from lace material plus ribbons. A display of “wings” was also created, and several members of the community enjoyed having a photo made of themselves with wings.
The production was sold out less than a week after tickets were available for sale, which was quite pleasing to the group. A smaller version of the program was held at the Quail Meadow community the evening of Dec. 9.
As in the past, several members of the chorus ride around in their golf carts and stop at various homes to sing carols to “shut-ins.” This is always appreciated to those who are recipients.
Original plans for the Golden Sounds chorus were to have a few carolers on various floors at the Advent Hospital, however, due to Covid, they assembled in the hospital cafeteria where they sang Christmas carols for an hour on Dec.16. OP resident Pat Greaves accompanied the chorus by playing the piano. We hope this brought cheers to all.
I do want to add that I can’t take credit for all the photos, several people shared with me for which I am grateful.
As I’ve said before, take care, be safe, and stay well. Adding to this, Merry Christmas and thank Him for giving us another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.