Awww, what a glorious sight to see this morning and most every morning! Old Glory! From my front door, I counted 10 – yes, 10 – U.S. flags!
What a glorious day, and it’s not even Flag Day or any national holiday! We’re so blessed in this country that we can do this. I’m sure if I drove around the Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club community, I bet out of 1,000 homes, I’d see at least 200-plus flags waving in the breeze.
Just a reminder, June 14 is National Flag Day. Be always proud to share your patriotism!
President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation in 1916 establishing this date to commemorate this as a special day.
I’m proud to pass along information that my hometown of Coshocton, Ohio, has a company who makes U.S. flags. It’s called Annin Flagmakers of Coshocton, and they employ approximately 115 employees plus 50 seasonal employees. In fact, a few employees have been employed there for more than two decades!
They’re said to produce about 35,000 sewn flags a week along with other types and sizes of flags! The sizes range from 4x6 inches to 4x6 feet, and they also make state flags and specialty flags.
There are several companies throughout the U.S. which also make flags, but of course, I’m proud to name my hometown company!
No matter where you purchase a flag, always make sure it’s “Made in the U.S.A.” We want to keep Americans working.
Remember to stay safe and keep those smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.