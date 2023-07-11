From what I’ve been told, over 30 years ago, the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community was a ranch where Charolais, a breed of cattle, were raised. These cattle were raised for their meat and are known for their composite qualities when crossed with other breeds, mainly Angus and Hereford cattle.
I will say, I don’t recall any other local retirement community who have their own replica of this breed of cattle. This OP replica is fondly known as Ferdinand to the OP residents, and he proudly stands facing the outdoor swimming pool at OP.
It’s been a custom in the OP community that mysterious and clever residents decorate Ferdinand for many holidays, and he’s been in the background of many photos with adults and children alike. I’m attaching a photo as he was decorated with patriotic attire for the recent Fourth of July festivities. Likewise, I’m including a poem our very own OP poet James “Sam” Sampson wrote. Thanks to Sam for permitting me to share this poem in this article.
Ferdinand on the Fourth
Our Ocala Palms favorite bovine stand tall,
Dressed in red, white and blue for our country’s call.
A fine example of patriotism at its best,
He beefs up the celebration above all the rest.
Surrounded by the fine heraldic displays of the ole glory,
Our bovine hero, Ferdinand is quite the story.
He has seen many a fourth of July come and go,
No matter the year, he steals the show.
There is a lot of steak for Ferdinand to present,
This is a celebration, so time to lament.
He is the standard bearer for hamburger on the hoof,
An advocate for eating more chicken, he is obvious proof.
Ferdinand is a bovine scatologist by birth,
He celebrates the Fourth of July for all its worth,
A fine example of how bullish we are,
OP has the best Independence Day ceremony by far.
So, enjoy your day and the big golf cart parade as well,
Stuff your gourd with hot dogs to the tune of a distant cowbell.
Ferdinand will be there all dressed up with pride,
Enjoy our Independence, we have Ferdinand on our side.
– James W. (Sam) Sampson, a Ferdinand fan
I trust you all had a fantastic Independence Day celebration and with 200-plus residents at the OP Palm Room and Pool, it was quite a day of joy and fun. The OPRAI Board went out of their way to create a super day along with goody gift bags and door prizes. They’ve requested that they’re grateful for ALL volunteers who assisted in each and every way to make this an outstanding celebration!
The food was outstanding with free hot dogs and with the residents bringing their delicious side dishes to share, I doubt anyone went home hungry!
The golf cart parade is always a delight, not only to the shut-ins, but to all who ride along with friends and neighbors waving as they stand or sit outside as the carts pass by. I’m sorry I didn’t get photos of them all, but I would guess there were close to 30 carts.
I give them credit, as the temperatures were in the high 90s. It’s always a treat to see the decorated carts and we enjoy their creativeness with their decorating.
All in all, we appreciate that we do live in “the land of the free and the home of the brave!”
Remember to stay safe and keep smiling!
