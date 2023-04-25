When it comes to Florida people think of the Sunshine State and, yes, wild animals such as alligators, panthers, black bears, bobcats, etc. come to mind.
Granted, the state does have its share of wild animals, but fortunately, the residents who live in the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community don’t have to deal with most of them! At least as long as I’ve lived here, some 20-plus years, that hasn’t been a concern.
I’ve recently asked the residents if they would send me some photos of the beautiful wild animals they’ve seen around the neighborhood. I don’t choose to run into the few coyotes, foxes, and bobcats which we do have lurking around from time to time. It seems they go in spells, and with all the construction in and around the area, the animals are losing their homes, so they have to look elsewhere to bed down.
I believe as long as you keep your distance and don’t startle them, they’ll leave you alone. I definitely wouldn’t want a sweet pup or cat to be their dinner. Once in a while, these wild critters will catch a squirrel, and as we all know, they do need to eat too. Just remember, they’re wild, and you should never feed them or leave food out for them.
The Florida squirrels are so much smaller than in the north, so I’m sure the critters need more than one to satisfy their hunger and the appetite of their families. We don’t mind the squirrels as long as they don’t run across the birdcage and urinate as they go! Yuck!
Several other types of wildlife we like to see and enjoy are the beautiful birds: blue jays, cardinals, mockingbirds, woodpeckers and numerous other birds. The sandhill cranes strut around like they own the world, and I suppose in their world they do.
About a year ago, we had several whistling ducks on our birdcage. Thank goodness they didn’t stay long as they seemed to be heavy, and we didn’t want a hole in the screen!
Mourning doves are another beautiful bird, and I like to hear them “cooing.” They’re fine as long as they don’t again decide to build a nest in a wreath I had outside our entryway. At the time, it was cute watching them build their nest, hatch their eggs and the babies grow. What was I thinking as of course the mess came with that. Not wanting to clean up their mess every year and yes, they’ll come back, I researched and found if I put artificial birds or an artificial owl inside the wreath, they would assume that “home” was already occupied! I had to learn the hard way, but come early spring, I’d see them on top of the roof, eyeing that wreath, then they’d fly off to find other places to nest. I always found it odd that they didn’t build a nest in the nearby trees, but I’m sure they didn’t want the squirrels to bother them.
I didn’t know until recently that to some people the mourning dove indicates it’s a messenger of God, angels or even spiritual guides. I had always heard that about the cardinals, but now I understand that seeing a cardinal is a sign of good luck, loyalty or a spiritual message.
Another species are the hawks, and we have seen one several times at the edge of the birdcage as he is looking for his dinner. Once he spots something, it doesn’t take long for him to grab his prey and be on his way. If they get a snake, it’s OK with me as I don’t want them around either!
Seeing egrets in Florida is a given. I often wonder how they possibly can stand on those skinny legs, but somehow, they do.
Another little critter are the geckos – they seem to multiply like crazy!
It’s rather neat to see all the different types of ducks around the ponds on the golf course here in the OP community. Sometimes there are several families, and they’re so cute to watch as they waddle along.
Mostly around the ponds, one might see a snake or two, which is another yuck for me and many people. I think they’re mostly black harmless ones (so I’m told), but I have heard water moccasins and coral snakes have been seen.
The turtles are another story, they just go along at their own pace, and I’m sure they avoid the snakes as much as I would.
Many years ago, there were white swans in the ponds toward the front of the community. There actually was a set who had a baby swan and the residents enjoyed watching the parents sitting on the egg and seeing the baby grow. Sadly, the wild critters peeled the swans off one by one, so now we just have the memories.
I hope you all enjoy reading about the wildlife and photos in our community. Remember to stay safe and smile.
