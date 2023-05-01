Summarizing someone’s life story can be a challenge, especially since I didn’t live it, however I try to do my best to share the information as they’ve related to me. This Ocala Palms lady, Charlene Brown, was born in West Virginia, making her the third daughter of a hard-working couple.
At the time of her birth, Charlene’s father was not only a service station owner but a farmer as well. Her mother conducted the household/wife/mother duties in addition to managing the service station bookkeeping.
Stock car racing was a favorite pastime of her parents, and at the tender age of two weeks, Charlene was introduced to the sounds and energy that went into this activity. This may have been the start of her determination through her life.
At the age of 12 years, the family moved to a 100-year-old, 175-acre farmhouse. By this time, the two older siblings were about to leave the family nest which left Charlene to help on the farm. Memories were galore on the farm, and hard work was certainly in her upbringing.
Besides milking cows and other farm duties, her dad worked as a mechanic for a Ford dealership and her mother was a seamstress at the Morgan shirt company. Not only that, but a large garden was also maintained, and she helped her mother with canning, baking bread, etc.
Charlene wasn’t just in the kitchen helping her mother, at a young age, she was driving a tractor pulling the wagon while others loaded the hay. As she got stronger, she lost her tractor driving job and started loading the hay while her mother drove.
Moving forward to school and career in the life of Charlene, she completed elementary and high school in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, and graduated valedictorian. She had planned on attending college but instead married her high school sweetheart.
While working at various jobs as a bookkeeper, a first-grade assistant, secretary and holding a position with a company who made locks and keys for school buildings, she also enrolled in college classes. The more classes she took kept her away from homelife and, as such happens, her spouse and her grew apart and later dissolved their marriage.
Being the determined young lady, Charlene continued night classes while working and saved enough money to attend school full time. It was about this time she met her future husband, Ron Brown.
Taking extra credit hour classes and working as a waitress is not the best advice she would give, but this young lady had goals in mind and nothing was about to stop her. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and was the outstanding secondary education graduate, the only member of her family to earn a college degree.
Teaching positions were sparse at the time, but Charlene didn’t let that stop her. She took a position with the Department of Transportation for Marion County Board of Education in Fairmont, West Virginia, where she learned about school buses and school transportation. While working at that position, she and Ron married and started their lives together.
It was around that time that Charlene started her first teaching job at the Alternative Learning Center (ALC) in Morgantown. She taught all subjects to 16–17-year-old students who had either dropped out of school or were placed at that school by the Juvenile Justice system. Not only that, but the school was also located in a commercial building and above a bar! How’s that for influencing young students? Obviously, it was a challenge for Charlene, and to this day, I’m sure she has the gratification of knowing for 21 years she helped and encouraged many students to receive and pass their General Educational Development test (GED).
At the time Charlene started to teach at the ALC, she and Ron fell in love and purchased their first Paso Fino breed of horses. Their stallion “Rapido” was a showman deluxe with lots of brio and personality. They rode trails and appeared in many east coast shows, conducted demonstrations and rode in numerous parades.
Leading one of the high school graduating classes, Charlene rode side saddle on Rapido to the football field as the graduating class was about to enter the next chapter of their lives. She wore a Spanish gown she had remade to flow over the horse and a black mantilla with red roses matching the bridle and roses Rapido wore. As Charlene indicated to me, it was a thrill that never got old! Being in Ocala’s horse country, I’m sure many would agree.
Throughout Charlene’s life, she was not only a teacher but her educational career also consisted of being an assistant principal and a principal at several elementary, middle and high schools. Being entrusted with all age children, she had to deal with overprotective parents to sick and homesick children. Many were living in poverty, and it was extremely heartbreaking because the children were so innocent.
Her job didn’t end with teaching or administration work. If a janitor didn’t show up and a commode stopped up – guess who was the “handyman?” Now please, don’t call Charlene in the OP community when a plumbing problem arises!
Charlene loved being the principal at the middle school level. However, she did indicate chaperoning middle school dances was not her favorite thing to do. It was an awkward time for the sixth-graders watching the eighth-graders dance a little too closely and teachers having to pry them apart. It has been a long time, but I’m sure some of us recall those days of youth!
While serving as a high school administrator, her job was to handle most of the time the disciplinary students. This entailed anything from skipping classes, smoking on school grounds, students having sex in secluded areas, searching lockers to major drug busts!
Each age group has their own ups and downs. Either way, Charlene put her effort in making moves from one building to another. Many times, the smaller schools merged with another to make larger classrooms and to be more efficient. Although it was a challenge, she was up for it. And when summer rolled around, she was grateful for the few weeks of rest and to spend time with her family.
Finally came the day, in 2015, when she retired from her educational career. It was good to be able to relax, and although she and Ron had considered raising Paso Fino horses on their farm, the cold winters in West Virginia didn’t seem too appealing. They’re thrilled at having the World Equestrian Center close by and take every chance to attend numerous events.
Moving to Ocala has been one of the best decisions they have made. Charlene has many talents and doesn’t hesitate to share them with her friends and neighbors. She joined the OP Golden Sounds Chorus and enjoys some of the craft classes offered.
Being a creative person she and her close friend Diana Hayford design and make many of the props for the spring and winter chorus shows. Another of her favorite pastimes is crocheting, and she also has made some of the most beautiful quilts, which she has shared with family and friends.
Charlene indicated to me she’s grateful for the interesting life she’s made with her husband Ron. She has had sadness in her life, as losing their first child, Tyler Kent, as a stillborn brought them much grief. To add to that sadness, their third child, Peyton, passed suddenly in 2019. Losing a child has got to be the most heartbreaking in anyone’s life. With the help of their daughter Chelsea, other family members and friends, they continue to take it one day at a time.
I want to thank Charlene for sharing her life story with me, and I hope you all enjoy reading about another of OP’s fine residents.
As I have said before – enjoy life, be safe and smile. Life definitely is too short.
