If a new resident or any “seasoned” resident is looking for an activity to get them out of the house, why not try your hand at bocce ball? What a wonderful way to meet people and enjoy this fun group.
Besides that, we’re having beautiful weather for us all to enjoy! My doctor says we need Vitamin C and we are so blessed to have that.
This bocce ball activity is played at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club at the bocce courts adjacent and west of the outdoor swimming pool. This group plays weekly at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, weather permitting. The only requirement is the temperature must be above 50 degrees and not raining! I think that would suit most people.
They usually play until 11:30 a.m., and Judy Tonner is the leader of this fun group.
Bocce playing is made up of two teams with 2 to 4 players each. Players each use two large bocce balls. A smaller ball is called a pallino which is the target and is placed in the middle of the court.
Personally, I’ve not played this game, but I understand it’s a lot of fun and I would like to try my hand at it (in my spare time, LOL).
Due to the versatility with any age and athletic ability, bocce ball has become the third most played sport in the world after soccer and golf. Why not give yourself a chance at this sport and meet the group at the bocce courts?
No commitment is required to play, and if you’re new to the game, the leader and players are willing to teach you. The current members are: Theresa Bohde, Linda Kniedler, Debbie Cobb, Judy Tonner, Rosemarie Valentine, John Brakefield, Jeff Bohde, Mark Kniedler, George Famini and Joanne Kolch.
This is another of the activities at OP to enjoy and meet many of your neighbors in this community. It’s not a strenuous activity, so I’d say there’s no reason not to try it. If you find it’s not your “cup of tea,” there are 70-plus other activities in the OP community which might meet your fancy.
I wish you all a wonderful week. Be safe, cautious and keep smiling. Please keep those in your prayers who may be going through some difficult times as everyone can use a smile and a prayer. Additionally, remember our first responders and our military. We owe them so very much!
