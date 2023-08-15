Now that it’s the start of another school year, did you ever wonder what it’s like for teachers 100 years ago? Well wonder no more. I have no idea where this came from, as I found the following “contract” in my mother’s scrapbook. At any rate, I’m guessing that most were female teachers from the following contract I copied from the year 1923:
This is an agreement between Miss_____ Teacher, and the Board of Education of the _____ School, whereby Miss_____agrees to teach in the ____ School for a period of eight months, beginning September 1, 1923. The Board of Education agrees to pay Miss____the sum of $75. per month.
Miss_____agrees:
Not to get married. This contract becomes null and void immediately if the teacher marries.
Not to keep company with men.
To be home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless in attendance of school functions.
Not to loiter in downtown ice-cream parlors.
Not to leave town at any time without permission of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Not to smoke cigarettes. This contract becomes null and void immediately if the teacher is found smoking.
Not to drink beer, wine or whiskey. This contract becomes null and void if the teacher is found doing such.
Not to ride in a carriage with any man except her brother or father.
Not to dress in bright colors.
She must wear at least two petticoats!
Not to dye her hair!
Not to wear dresses more than two inches above the ankles.
She must keep the schoolroom floor clean:
She must sweep the floor daily.
She must scrub the classroom floor with soap and hot water weekly.
She must clean the blackboard daily.
She must start the fire in the stove at 7 a.m. so the room will be warm when the children arrive.
How do you think teachers of today would like the above contract? One hundred years certainly has changed in so many ways! Many had to “walk to school,” as I’m sure a few of you have heard that phrase in the past. I know I did, LOL.
I will say, from junior high to high school, I did have to walk to school, but we only lived a few blocks from the school, so I hardly compare that to so many others. I know some had to walk to meet a bus and then ride the bus another 30-45 minutes to school. I do recall my parents showing me the distance from where they lived to a little one room schoolhouse they had attended, and it was not a few blocks!
I do appreciate my English teacher drilling so many lessons into her students. I may make mistakes sometimes, but she had a great influence on me. We have the finest schools and teachers to educate the children today, and it’s so important to support them in order that the future generations can accomplish their dreams and goals. I’m sure the teachers are glad the rules in the above contract aren’t what is expected today.
We’re blessed in Ocala Palms Golf & Country club to have numerous residents who’re retired from and some currently working in the education field. I know we have one in particular who serves on the Marion County School Board and another who served in the Transportation Department of Marion County and who made sure the school buses were up and running for the safety of the children.
On that note, I want to also remind everyone to obey the school zone laws. Too many times we hear of someone passing a school bus. This isn’t acceptable, and please be familiar with the laws in and around school property. Every life is so fragile! If you’re currently employed, please leave earlier to allow that extra time to arrive at your destination. Every life is so fragile, including your own!
Teachers nowadays are very creative both with their teaching skills and making their classrooms so inviting for each student. Not that they weren’t years ago, but I remember sitting in a row of plain desks, nothing creative about that. I’ve attached a few photos of a couple classrooms of “yesterday” and “today.” When I see these photos, I’m inclined to think it must be fun to go to school!
I know for a fact the teachers are NOT working a 9-5 job! They spend many hours of their own time and money to educate their “littles,” as my granddaughter calls her students.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading the above and remember to be safe, keep smiling and watch out for the “littles!”
