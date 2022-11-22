The Palm Room at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club was recently the place to be for a long-awaited trip down memory lane! The crowd were thrilled to have four energized young men known as the Atlantic City Boys (ACB) as they came on stage to greet the OP residents with one of the greatest hits “Oh What a Night”! That song was only the beginning of “what a night” of fantastic entertainment.
Believe me, it’s pretty hard to stay seated as the memories of the past spark the earlier days of our youth and the innocence of those times. Many of us are old enough to be the grandparents, or at least the parents, of these young men. From what I can tell, they are trying to capture the times of our youth that we all were fortunate to have lived through and know they are enjoying the times themselves.
It only takes a couple songs to get some of the OP senior citizens “rockin” in their chairs or even on the dance floor. I know even our six grands tell us it must have been an awesome time to have lived during that era of the beginning of rock n’ roll. This is one person who will agree! It was the “best of times!”
This particular group of the ACB are based out of Orlando and have shared their talents all over the world, not only on cruise ships, but with audiences in numerous major cities, including Las Vegas and Los Angeles. They not only sing songs of Frankie Valli, the Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, etc., they have been opening acts for well-known entertainers such as Jay Leno, Patt LaBelle, and The Temptations, to name a few. Not only did their entertainment include songs from our youth, but they also added a little comedy to the evening.
One OP lady, Sally Baldwin, was invited to be an entertainer with the Boys, and she came through with flying colors. It must run in the family, as during the OP talent show this past January, her hubby Roger was in one of the acts. If we can persuade them, these two might be an act to look forward to at the next talent show.
Another resident of the OP community was invited onstage to audition as a member of the group, and that young man was none other than Jim Zweifel. He was to sing a certain portion of the song “Upon the Roof,” and although the audience cheered him on in this fun skit, I think Jim decided he will keep his job and not go on tour with these Boys!
A special thanks to OP Activities Club Chair Lady Sharron Albert and the Activities Club members for organizing this event. It truly was a wonderful evening, and we hope to enjoy more of these types of entertainment in the future.
As I’ve said before, be safe, stay well and keep smiling! We want you all to enjoy the upcoming holidays!
