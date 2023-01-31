Before we get too far into this year, I’d like to share many thanks to the board members of the 2022 Ocala Palms (OP) Residents Association, Inc. (OPRAI) for their efforts in working tirelessly and diligently with the staff of Ocala Palms Operations, LLC.
The OPRAI members are volunteers, and they are to be commended for giving up many hours of their personal time in efforts they made for the residents of the OP community.
Although improvements continue to be needed, I’d like to point out a few of the accomplishments they were able to make.
Much of the exercise equipment which was in need of being replaced. As we all know, this was the original equipment from several years ago and either was no longer usable or could have been a safety hazard.
Refurbishing the billiard tables – these are used daily and long past due of repair
Indoor pool heater was replaced and temperatures set at the proper degrees
New ice machines both at the clubhouse and the golf shop
Re-webbing of the outdoor pool furniture
Fans on the pool deck replaced
New carpet in the clubhouse
Stop signs replaced throughout the community
Food trucks made available to the community residents until the restaurant was reopened
Putting a stop to the owners who were renting their homes on a nightly basis through AirBNB, VRBO, etc.
Another particularly important system which was much needed and put in place by the OPRAI Board was a new sound system. After so many years of use, just like people, the system tends to wear down.
Since the replacement, it’s been used several times already, and we are thankful for it. Even with hearing aids, that system was not usable and needed to go. I must say, it’s a pleasure to hear music and conference speakers, etc. once again. I may have missed some, but these are the ones which came to mind while writing this article.
No matter what community one lives in, there will and are always ways and means to improve your surroundings. Unless you live on an island with no one around, life is too short to fill your head with complaints. I have always found the best way to solve any problems is to approach any ideas in a diplomatic way. Doing so makes for a better relationship all around.
From what I understand, there are more improvements by the OPO, LLC in the works for this year, and we as residents of Ocala Palms are all looking forward to this new Board presenting and working with OPO, LLC, in order to accomplish and rectify the needed improvements.
I also would like to thank the members of the Election Committee who gave their personal time to see that the 2023 OPRAI Board election ran smoothly. Those individuals were: Jerry Howton, Lee Ann Endicott, Marcia Smith and Wayne Young.
We congratulate the 2023 OPRAI Board members, and we trust their knowledge and expertise will bring more positive happenings to the OP community. We also want to thank these five men and women for offering to put their personal time and efforts in the coming year while working with the OPO, LLC.
Without the many volunteers throughout this community, we’d be running around in a chaotic state of mind, as they are so important!
If anyone is ever interested in assisting on any committee, please feel free to come forward. Contact the chairperson of whatever activity you’re interested in and get the “ball rolling.” Many of us have been here a long time and we welcome “new blood” to carry on.
Again, many thanks to the 2022 and 2023 OPRAI Boards.
Once again, please stay well, safe and keep smiling.
