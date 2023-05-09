This past week was National Teachers Appreciation week. Teaching is one of the oldest respected professions in history and one that should never be taken for granted.
Like so many professions, I feel teachers don’t get paid enough for all they do. To be a teacher, one must be ready to devote more than eight hours a day to their students no matter their age. This and other professions don’t have the luxury of a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.
We must all be grateful that so many have chosen this as their career. In order to be a good teacher, one must have a passion to help others learn.
No matter what your choice was as a child, you more than likely started your elementary years in classes known as pre- kindergarten (Pre-K), kindergarten (K) or first grade. Because my school didn’t offer either Pre-K or K and the date cut off to start school was always the day after Labor Day, I was 5 years old when I started first grade.
It’s unbelievable how times have changed. With the technology today, children are grasping on to new techniques of learning at a much younger age. It’s not unusual for a child to grasp onto the use of a computer as early as 3 years old.
The act of learning really starts before we attend school.
Teaching the basics of life usually starts with our parents as they are actually the FIRST to teach a child what is right and wrong, how to feed and dress themselves, the meaning of words, etc. Teaching a child through books, games and activities before they start school is a big part of their learning process.
Throughout your life, there’s a continued learning process in your education and career. You’ll have a person instructing and showing you how to do the job or task on hand. You may not have thought of him/her as being a teacher like in the classroom during your school years, but they’re still teachers. Of course, this past week, the focus was mainly on the educational teachers.
I hope you all enjoy photos of the many retired OP residents who help educate hundreds, if not thousands, of students throughout their teaching careers. It’s a pleasure to know many of these people and extend our thanks of appreciation.
Remember to stay safe, be well and keep smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.