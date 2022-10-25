I can’t imagine a better way to start a day than to have breakfast with my honey, but on Wednesday, Oct. 18, I was fortunate to have breakfast with not only him, but several wonderful Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club residents.
These wonderful guys just happened to all be U.S. military veterans, and one who served across the pond in the Royal Air Force. You couldn’t ask for better guys to have served this country.
This breakfast had been planned by the Veterans Command Group at Ocala Palms for several months. It had been a couple years since they were able to have this get together. Due to that awful Covid pandemic, most everyone was skeptical about putting their and others’ health in danger.
This was quite a happy group who enjoyed sharing a few of their military stories with their fellow comrades as well as breaking bread together.
The following are the officers of the Veterans Command Group: Jake Mercer – Chairperson, Calvin Couch – Co-Chairperson, Wayne Young – Secretary, Don Cross – Treasurer, Gerry Harrison – Information Officer and Jerry Howton – Honor Guard Commander.
Yours truly was the fortunate one to be invited to this event, and I feel deeply honored. What more could a girl ask for than to be surrounded by a WWII veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, Korean War veterans and veterans who were members of the Army, Air Force, Marine, Navy and the Royal Air Force?
Remember, stay well and safe, everyone, and face each day with a positive outlook and a smile.
