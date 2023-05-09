April proved to be a very busy month in Marion Landing! Starting with our Easter egg hunt on April 4, Easter parade on April 5, the Annual Senior Games (April 10 through April 22), a long-term care lunch and learn on April 26, an afternoon tea at Sweetie’s Café in Dunnellon that was sponsored by IMA Medical Group on the April 27, and the Senior Games Breakfast of Champions on April 29!
You would think that May will give us a minute to breathe, but no! We’re gearing up for a summer of fun, and events are being planned and scheduled … probably as you read this article!
Marion Landing Senior Games
With over 60 scheduled events played over a two-week time period (April 10 through April 22), more than 100 residents were registered to compete for first, second and third place medals in each event.
Those who participated in 12 or more of a select 24 events were eligible for the Ed Morgan Fitness Award, named after one of the originators of the Games, and 36 participants received this award. They are: Men – Steve D’ Angelo, Leon Mears, Bill Savoie, James Meissner, Paul Warder, Bill McLaughlin, Howard Shay, Jesse James, Wayne Peterson, Rowland Hudson, Lane Pearsall, Paul Helms, and Steve Wade. Women: Audrey Barvinchak, Vivian Ledford, Paula Boucher, Judy Lyons, Kay Bush, Carol Meissner, Irene Case, Evelyn Olsen, Patty Diuguid, Karen Peterson, Ann D’Angelo, Carol Pfeil, Gail Foster, Carolyn Salzlein, Rachel Glenn, Carol Savoie, Elizabeth Herrick, Donna Schmidt, Shirley Herrick, Mary Jane Welsh, Dodie Kirby, Patricia Wurst and Joyce Hudson.
Congratulations to all who received medals and awards at the Saturday, April 29, Senior Games Breakfast.
Thanks go to Senior Games chairs Ann and Steve D’Angelo for organizing a wonderful event, the Senior Games Committee of dedicated residents who plan the games as well as the Senior Games Breakfast, the event directors, most of whom also participated in playing the games, and a special thanks to Paula Boucher and her team for the wonderful breakfast.
The Senior Games are one of the most popular events in Marion Landing, and one of the most enjoyed. Let’s do it again next year!
Tea at Sweeties Café and Tea House
Thirty-three residents of Marion Landing signed up and attended the Afternoon Tea on April 27. Chairperson Sharon Ewing organized this exciting outing that was sponsored by IMA Medical Group.
