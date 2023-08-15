Marion Landing Saddlewood Elementary

Front row, from left: Debra Ledey, Sharon Kowal, Helen Gorby and Stacey Potter. Middle row: Alena Reinhardt, Donna Wulf, Neil Williams, Betty Williams and Claire McLaughlin. Top row: Mike Ciampaglia, Barb Ciampaglia, Sharon Ewing, Carol Pfeil, Linda Mullins and Margaret Veayo. Pictured in front are boxes of tissues for the teachers brought in by the volunteers.

 Naomi Minner / For the Citizen

A group of Marion Landing residents have continued the annual tradition of helping the teachers get the new school year started at Saddlewood Elementary School. Marion Landing resident Betty Williams organizes the project each year and finds volunteers to join in.

On Aug. 7, the group participated in the 10th Teacher Assistance Day as they spent the day in the school’s cafeteria and library working on projects supplied by the teachers and librarian.

The group enjoys socializing as they cut apart laminated items, sharpen hundreds of pencils, assemble booklets, stuff envelopes and complete various other tasks.

The teachers appreciate the help, and Betty appreciates all those who have supported the project all these years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.