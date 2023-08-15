A group of Marion Landing residents have continued the annual tradition of helping the teachers get the new school year started at Saddlewood Elementary School. Marion Landing resident Betty Williams organizes the project each year and finds volunteers to join in.
On Aug. 7, the group participated in the 10th Teacher Assistance Day as they spent the day in the school’s cafeteria and library working on projects supplied by the teachers and librarian.
The group enjoys socializing as they cut apart laminated items, sharpen hundreds of pencils, assemble booklets, stuff envelopes and complete various other tasks.
The teachers appreciate the help, and Betty appreciates all those who have supported the project all these years.
