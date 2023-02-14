Every Thursday afternoon, from 3:30-6 p.m., a different food truck is set up at the Marion Landing Lifestyle Center. Selections vary each week, with offerings that vary from hotdogs, to freshly made pizza, brownie bites, ice cream and so much more.
Marion Landing residents can find the monthly line of food trucks in their community newsletter and get a sneak peek of the food truck menus in the Lifestyle Center.
Food Truck Owners are invited to reach out to the Activities Director at nminner@leland management.com to schedule a visit to the community.
Marion Landing Marionutz
If you walk through the Marion Landing clubhouse on Thursday afternoons, you’ll hear the stage director cheerfully shouting directions, choir practices, line dancing, and lots of laughter. The Marion Landing Marionutz theatre group is hard at work practicing for their March play, “Sounds of the 60s.”
For Marion Landing residents, play tickets will soon be on sale for the play that will be held on two dates this March, with an evening performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.
