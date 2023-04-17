Belly dancing promotes balance, strength, coordination and confidence as well as being a fun and highly expressive dance form.
On a recent Saturday at Oak Run’s Palm Grove Fitness Center, there was a casual atmosphere in one of the back rooms. People were watching and listening to their instructor, Sheila Krstevski, as beginners, seasoned and advanced dancers all had the same interest: belly dancing.
Sheila directed and guided the participants through a video.
Belly dancing takes practice, it’s not a movement you’re used to,” Sheila said. “It’s all about isolation and relaxation.”
At the end of the session, Sheila said, “Let the music speak to your heart.”
Looking around the room, all had smiles on their faces and we’re having a good time.
“I’m not a teacher, I’m a student,” Sheila said. “And with my 16 years of working at belly dancing, I want to share my love of this dance with others here at Oak Run.”
What is now commonly referred to as belly dance (a relatively modern misnomer) has evolved over thousands of years as a celebration of femininity, fertility and the empowerment of women. It’s, historically, danced by women of all shapes, sizes and ages when together in social situations. In some cultures, men, too, dance in this style. Belly dance experienced a revival of popularity in the U.S. and other western countries among women in the 1960s and 70s.
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday through May 20 in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
For further information, contact sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
