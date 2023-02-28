The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a second “Legends of the Fort” 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St. in Ocala.
Guests will step back into history to meet the legends of Fort King’s past. A one-hour guided lantern tour will present tales from the past while guests learn about the grounds of Ocala’s Seminole War historic site. Group tours will depart every 15 minutes.
Old-fashioned games such as checkers, horseshoes, and cornhole will round out the evening of fun. Refreshments will also be available for purchase.
This is a ticketed event and must be purchased in advance. General admission is $10 per person, and children under 5 are free. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased tinyurl.com/ 2p8pdvxb.
Parking will be located on Northeast 41st Avenue. Traffic signs will be available to direct incoming guests to the parking area. Guests will use the marked walking trail to enter the event. A special ADA-compliant golf cart will be available for handicapped or disabled guests to be transported to the event entrance. There will be no onsite parking at the park.
For more information, please visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517, or follow @Ocala RecPark on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.