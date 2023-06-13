Most of my working life has been spent in occupations related to criminal justice. After retiring to Ocala in Marion County, it didn’t take long to realize how fortunate my wife and I were to have picked a place with such outstanding law enforcement guardianship and services.
The men and women who daily expose themselves to the dangers of street and road patrol and answering 911 calls are the heart and soul of a law enforcement agency. Operating at maximum efficiency, however, requires outstanding support personnel as well. This notion is exemplified by the Crisis Intervention Specialist Unit in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The unit is staffed by personnel trained in crisis intervention with a master’s or bachelor’s degree in behavioral science, and at least two years work experience dealing with mental illness, substance abuse or similar human service needs. The specialists assist deputies on calls involving domestic violence, juveniles, homeless persons, deaths, sex offenses, elder affairs and other victims of crime.
The presence of crisis intervention specialists at a crime scene enables investigators to focus their total attention on the crime scene while the specialists tend to the needs of the victims. The unit also provides compassionate field intervention, linking victims to available community services and providing coordinated follow-ups for victims who otherwise would be completely on their own.
A few weeks ago, I had the extreme pleasure of interviewing a member of the Crisis Intervention Unit, Elizabeth Long. After spending a few minutes with her, it was strikingly evident that she’s extremely well-suited to do this type of work. She’s very likable, yet there’s no question she’s a highly knowledgeable and competent professional.
Long is a native Floridian, born in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, she lost her parents when she was quite young and was raised in Orlando by her uncle, a retired army colonel and his wife, a retired English teacher.
Early on, she envisioned herself in a career as a veterinarian. During her studies at the University of Florida, she switched gears and went on to earn her B.A. degree in sociology in 1978.
While attending classes at UF, she worked full time at Shands Hospital as a unit secretary. During that time, she met and married her first husband, a banker, in 1977.
assistant and then as an office manager until 2015. During this time, she met and married her present husband.
The year 2015 brought about a momentous change in Elizabeth Long’s life. A friend who’d recently retired from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, encouraged Long to apply for a position as a S.T.A.R. operator (“Sheriff’s Telephone Automated Reporting”). The job sounded interesting, involving transcribing crime reports. She applied and was hired.
After five months in S.T.A.R., in 2016, she applied for and was promoted to the position of victim advocate. Four years later, she became a crisis intervention specialist.
In the time we spent together, it became abundantly clear that she’s totally dedicated and loves what she’s doing. As a crisis intervention specialist, she believes she and her colleagues are able to be of special service to the community in a positive and helpful manner.
Until fairly recently, the plight of crime victims and others in need of help had received little, if any, attention from our nation’s criminal justice system. Now we can be grateful that the treatment of victims has dramatically changed, at least for the people of Marion County.
My own experiences when I was a street cop takes me back to a situation when I was assigned to handle a death notification.
I was young, untrained and really made a mess of things. I would have been eternally grateful to have had Specialist Long at my side, taking the lead on that call.
Contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
