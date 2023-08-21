Not that long ago, Ryan Paxton was leading what most would consider a successful life. He was in his mid-20s, a college graduate with a degree in International Relations and Criminology from the University of South Florida. He was also happily married, and the general manager for a South Florida’s “Shooter’s World” branch.
Though he enjoyed his work, he felt something was missing.
Growing up in South Florida, his mother had taught him the importance of a meaningful life, about being passionate about what you do and holding yourself accountable for your own actions. After serious reflection and remembering his mother’s lessons, he realized in order for him to have a truly meaningful life, he needed to be of service in helping others.
That opportunity presented itself when he learned that Marion County was seeking qualified people to serve in the sheriff’s office. He realized that becoming a law enforcement officer would be a step down financially from the world of business, but he also realized that law enforcement would provide a truly meaningful way for living a life of service.
He applied, was hired, received his recruit training, and two years ago was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in Marion County. I had the pleasure of meeting Deputy Ryan Paxton this past week to interview him for this column.
Loyal readers may recall in past columns I stressed the importance of “command presence” in police work. Deputy Paxton is the personification of command presence, projecting both professional competence and compassion.
Currently, in addition to his normal patrol duties, Paxton is a certified FTO (Field Training Officer). He was just recently assigned to the southwest office headquartered on State Road 200, near Oak Run.
Paxton emphatically believes the most important thing in life is family. His mother raised him as a single parent while working as an office manager for a medical firm in South Florida. She’s now retired and living in upstate New York where she grew up.
Paxton’s spouse is a fellow employee with the sheriff’s office. She began as a dispatcher and is now a DNA screener. He and his wife intend to have a family, but for the time being are settling for two cats and two dogs. Deputy Paxton is in excellent physical condition and stays in shape by playing pick-up basketball with his friends.
His immediate career goal is to be assigned as a criminal investigator. In the meantime, he loves what he does and is focused on being the best patrol officer he can be along with helping to train new recruits.
I asked him to describe the “ideal” law enforcement officer. He believes that above all, a law officer must be a good communicator, especially when it comes to listening and actually hearing what others are saying. This includes non-verbal communication.
The ideal officer should also be a compassionate person and remain physically and mentally fit. Since police work often entails exercising discretion, critical thinking skills are also a must. Finally, an officer should be a person of courage and tenacity.
What he enjoys most about his job are the opportunities to provide solutions for the wide variety of problems he encounters every day. He points out even a negative event like issuing a traffic summons can lead to safer driving habits, preventing serious injury or even death in the future.
Deputy Paxton’s immediate goal is to earn an assignment to a criminal investigation unit. His long-term goal is to eventually be in a position where he can have a positive effect by educating and training others.
Like most other officers, the most distasteful part of the job is witnessing and dealing with the harm and cruelty people inflict on each other. Dealing with the media’s constant demonization of law enforcement can also be trying at times.
He referenced the infrequent misdeeds of a small minority of renegade officers that seems to get more attention from the media, while the overwhelmingly good actions go unnoticed. This helps to create the misconception that law enforcement officers are not like other people and simply don’t care.
He wants to assure us that nothing could be further from the truth regarding the dedicated members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, “We all care deeply.”
Deputy Paxon would love to see more qualified men and women give serious thought to a career in law enforcement, but he cautions those thinking about such a career to be sure they are considering it for the right reasons.
His parting thought was that he truly enjoys working in Marion County because people here seem very appreciative of their efforts and the excellent reputation of this department.
The deputy’s personal message is, “Please remember. We are people too, and we greatly appreciate the respect of those we serve.”
Contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
