The “STARs” are shining at the sheriff’s office.
In order to truly understand and appreciate today’s column, we need to pause and talk a bit about something most people rarely, if ever, stop to think about regarding law enforcement: the importance of report writing and accurate record keeping.
Excellent police work, outstanding arrests and heroics can all come to naught without the proper paperwork to back them up. There’s nothing more disheartening than seeing an evil person walk free because of careless report writing.
Barbara Green was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago. During the first 28 years of her working life, she enjoyed the benefits of a rewarding career with United Airlines in Chicago, not the least of which were the free airfares enabling many frequent flights to Hawaii. But after too many cold Chicago winters, she decided it was time to relocate to sunny Ocala in 2005.
She sold cell phones for eight years (though she’d never owned one!) and spent another six years as a health insurance consultant. She then decided it was time to find a position that would provide a stable income and health care benefits.
Barbara Green answered an internet posting by the sheriff’s office for the position of a S.T.A.R Operator (Sheriff’s Telephone Automated Reporting).
Since S.T.A.R. operators are privy to all kinds of sensitive and confidential information, job applicants must undergo a thorough pre-employment screening process that includes a polygraph examination, medical exam, a thorough background check and up to three interviews.
She passed with flying colors and became a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Since she’s a word master, we’ll let Barbara Green describe her job in her own words: “The S.T.A.R. operator’s day is never boring. Between phone calls and emails from deputies and investigators, each case and follow-up must be meticulously proofed by a S.T.A.R. operator for spelling, grammar and coding errors. Then, and only then, will the report be passed on for additional approval by a sergeant.”
With the S.T.A.R. system, road deputies are able to quickly dictate their reports to an operator enabling them to get back into service more quickly, ready for their next call.
Not all sheriff’s departments in Florida have a S.T.A.R. Unit, but Sheriff Billy Woods firmly believes the use of S.T.A.R. provides deputies more time on proactive patrol, actively serving and protecting our citizens. In fact, all new recruits are required to spend a minimum of eight hours with S.T.A.R. to ensure the benefits of the reporting system are being utilized with maximum efficiency.
On a personal level, Barbara Green will unabashedly tell you the “sheriff’s office is a great place to work, and the work is exciting and interesting.” Her supervisor Tiffany Brown, “is fair and compassionate.”
She’ll also tell you that, “Every day I go to work with the attitude of how can I help our deputies do a better job?”
The S.T.A.R. Unit can also be a pathway to promotion as a sworn deputy, while others have gone into public information, human resources and my own supervisor started as an operator. Just recently, a S.T.A.R. operator was sworn in as a newly appointed deputy sheriff, and another operator is enrolled in the Law Enforcement Recruit Training Academy.
There are currently four operator positions open. Should you be interested in learning more, visit the MCSO website (www.marionso.com/careers) for all the details. There are no age restrictions but excellent communication skills, grammar and spelling are required.
When Barbara Green is off duty, she engages in her other passions like volunteering at VOCAL pet shelter, loving her rescue pup Abbey, and her fondness for cruising. In fact, she had just returned from a “marvelous cruise” when she was interviewed for this column.
And we would be remiss if we failed to mention that Operator Green is also known as the “Cupcake Lady.” She loves to bake and frequently brings treats for all at work to enjoy.
Ms. Green would like readers to know that for her, “it is an honor to work behind the scenes, supporting the men and women who serve and protect us.”
You can contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
