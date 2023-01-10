The mission of the Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection is: Respond, Protect, Restore.
Unfortunately, victims of physical or sexual abuse often find themselves re-victimized by the not always sensitive treatment of the criminal justice system. This is especially problematic when victims are children.
Imagine the continuing trauma of a young sexual abuse victim undergoing repeated questioning in an unfriendly environment by well intentioned, but not always well-trained people from various government agencies.
In 1996, a group of forward thinking professionals and community leaders recognized the seriousness of the situation. Determined to find better ways of interacting with juvenile crime victims, they formed a task force dedicated to solving this critical problem. Their efforts bore fruit, and the Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection was created in 1999.
As a result, in Marion County, juvenile victims of physical or sexual abuse now have a safe, friendly and compassionate environment where they are able to undergo just one compassionate forensic interview along with a medical examination by a highly trained, licensed professional.
This is a daunting task that involves balancing the need to successfully prosecute offenders who have physically and mentally harmed child victims, while at the same time protecting them from unnecessary additional emotional trauma.
Over the years, the highly trained and compassionate team of experts at Kimberly’s Center have consistently accomplished that daunting task and have earned the gratitude and respect of all their juvenile justice colleagues.
For those child victims whose homes are deemed unsafe for their return, the center’s amazing team of child advocates work directly with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in providing shelter and care for those children awaiting their first foster bed.
I initially learned about this outstanding organization from Lt. Ryan Robbins of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier in his career, he had the pleasure of working with the Kimberly’s Center and holds that organization in highest regard.
After spending most of an afternoon there, I can clearly understand why he carries that deep regard. The main driving forces at the Center are Dawn Westgate, the executive director, and Kristina Donohue, the director of development. They are two of the most amazing people I have ever encountered – a dynamic duo that radiate charisma and competency. Frankly, being there was such a genuine pleasure, I didn’t want the visit to end.
Donohue was born in 1976 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and moved to Florida when she was 3 years old. After graduating from West Orange High School in Orlando in 1994, she went on to attend the University of Florida in Gainesville and received her bachelor’s degree in Public Relations in 1999.
Upon graduating, she moved to New York and began working for a large public relations firm in the Big Apple. During one of her frequent business trips, she met her now ex-husband whose parents had a large horse farm in Marion County. They married, and she relocated to Marion County where she has lived ever since.
Donohue is also the proud mom of a boy and a girl ages 13 and 15 respectively. She raised them while working part-time as a volunteer fundraiser for various organizations.
One and a half years ago, she joined the Kimberly’s Center as its full-time director of development. This position entails the awesome responsibility of making sure the Center always has the available funding to keep providing its vital services.
The Center’s executive director, Dawn Westgate, was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, in 1979. Her family moved to Pompano Beach when she was 3 years old. The move was prompted by her handicapped brother’s need to attend a special school located there.
After graduating from high school at Lake Weir in 1997, she enrolled in the College of Central Florida and in 2002, received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Counseling. In 2007, she earned her master’s degree in Child Psychology.
She considers herself blessed with a supportive husband and four wonderful children, three boys, ages 9, 11 and 15, and a 14-year-old girl.
She feels doubly blessed as she loves her work and considers it a calling rather than just a job. Her personal mantra is to let go of things that are beyond your control. Her leadership style entails being very supportive of all those she works with. She views herself and the staff as “problem solvers,” not employees.
The Kimberly’s Center is very supportive of and works very closely with the State of Florida’s Department of Children and Families. There are approximately 40 active investigators assigned to Marion County, and six of those are housed at the Center along with a full-time pediatrician and nurse.
The Center also has three prevention advocates who visit all the schools in Marion County every semester to council students on child abuse. The director is deservedly proud of the fact that all staff members, with the exception of receptionists, are qualified and credentialed full-time employees trained in forensic interviewing.
The Kimberly’s Center is focused on adding an additional 5,000 square feet, as there is a critical need for more space for their growing workload. To help raise funds for this needed expansion, there will be a 3.1-mile walk/run marathon fundraiser on April 29. For all details, call their office at 352-873-4739.
A personal note: I was extremely moved by my visit to the Kimberly’s Center. In these all too often dark and contentious times, being there among those devoted and compassionate souls gave my heart the lift it needed to remind me there are still good people out there doing their best to hold things together. To those people at the Center, I say, thank you so much for the privilege of allowing me to spend some time with you. I also want to express my deep thanks to Robbins for suggesting and arranging the visit.
You can contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
