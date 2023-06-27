The great, friendly, upbeat, active neighborhood of Laurel Oaks had a pizza and movie event at the Palm Grove Club in the evening of June 23. The event was attended by 56 residents.

Salads were prepared by Ellen D.and Diana J. – 60 bowls of fresh, crisp salads with choices of various dressings to enjoy before the pizzas arrived. Seventeen pizzas were picked up by neighborhood co-president Layne. The tasty pizzas from Little Joey’s were half pepperoni and half cheese.

The evening was topped off by watching a Pink Panther movie.

Pizza and Pink Panther – perfect!

