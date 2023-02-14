The Laurel Oaks neighborhood ladies get together for five luncheons a year. The group has decided to try different restaurants in the area for each event. The Feb. 8 luncheon to celebrate upcoming Valentine’s Day was held at The Club at Candler Hills in On Top of the World.
This event was organized and hosted by Alyce Walters.
There were 30 ladies who attended.
Our meals were good, reasonably priced, served all together and in a timely manner by the friendly staff.
The ladies in attendance were: Sue B., Diana J., Valerie D., Polly M., Katherine L., Barb S., Sam K., Ellen D., Nan S., Terri S., Gail P., Annette W., Helen R., Cindy Z., Donna C., Debbie V., Sheri L., Sandie H., Cathy R., Jamy F., Darlene S., Debbie D., Cathy D., Paula P., Jilla K., Donna M., Susan M., Gail R., Janis H-P and Alyce W.
